Main Ladega, Mary Kom, Toofan - 5 Bollywood Boxing Dramas You Need To Watch

The beauty of Bollywood is that it has something for everyone in store. Similar has been the case with box dramas. Now, as Akash Pratap Singh gears up to bring another interesting film based around boxing, with a family drama at its core, we take a look at other films on similar subjects also that have been made in the past.

1. Main Ladega

What is great about Main Ladega is that it is not your regular run-of-the-mill story. Rather, it underlines a strong, emotional, and inspirational back story.

2. Toofan

Farhan Akhtar's Toofan was released in 2021. And while it was a kind of love story, it highlighted the idea of finding one's true calling.

3. Apne

The 2007 film Apne starring Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol was also a family drama, enveloped with the garb of boxing. It was a story high on emotions with boxing at its core.

4. Mary Kom

The 2014 Priyanka Chopra film so a resounding success as it showcased the real-life story of wrestler Mary Kom. The biopic was quite lauded and encompassed emotional appeal too.

5. Mukkabaaz

The 2017 film featuring Vineet Kumar Singh also became quite the conversation starter. It was the film's emotional storyline that was quite appreciated.

As for Main Ladega, the story is about a son who sees his mother suffer from nasty domestic violence. With a scarred childhood, he grows up to channel his anger through boxing, and in the process, viewers learn what leads him to that ring.

Produced by Akshay Bhagwanji & Pinakin Bhakta. The lead actor Akash Pratap Singh has also written the story. Main Ladega is directed by Gaurav Rana. Presented as well as produced by Kathakaar Films which was founded by Akshay Bhagwanji and Akash Pratap Singh, Main Ladega will be released in theaters on 26th April 2024.