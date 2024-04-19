Main Ladega, Mary Kom, Toofan - 5 Bollywood Boxing Dramas You Need To Watch

The
beauty
of
Bollywood
is
that
it
has
something
for
everyone
in
store.
Similar
has
been
the
case
with
box
dramas.
Now,
as
Akash
Pratap
Singh
gears
up
to
bring
another
interesting
film
based
around
boxing,
with
a
family
drama
at
its
core,
we
take
a
look
at
other
films
on
similar
subjects
also
that
have
been
made
in
the
past.
1.
Main
Ladega
What
is
great
about
Main
Ladega
is
that
it
is
not
your
regular
run-of-the-mill
story.
Rather,
it
underlines
a
strong,
emotional,
and
inspirational
back
story.
2.
Toofan
Farhan
Akhtar's
Toofan
was
released
in
2021.
And
while
it
was
a
kind
of
love
story,
it
highlighted
the
idea
of
finding
one's
true
calling.
3.
Apne
The
2007
film
Apne
starring
Bobby
Deol
and
Sunny
Deol
was
also
a
family
drama,
enveloped
with
the
garb
of
boxing.
It
was
a
story
high
on
emotions
with
boxing
at
its
core.
4.
Mary
Kom
The
2014
Priyanka
Chopra
film
so
a
resounding
success
as
it
showcased
the
real-life
story
of
wrestler
Mary
Kom.
The
biopic
was
quite
lauded
and
encompassed
emotional
appeal
too.
5.
Mukkabaaz
The
2017
film
featuring
Vineet
Kumar
Singh
also
became
quite
the
conversation
starter.
It
was
the
film's
emotional
storyline
that
was
quite
appreciated.
As
for
Main
Ladega,
the
story
is
about
a
son
who
sees
his
mother
suffer
from
nasty
domestic
violence.
With
a
scarred
childhood,
he
grows
up
to
channel
his
anger
through
boxing,
and
in
the
process,
viewers
learn
what
leads
him
to
that
ring.
Produced
by
Akshay
Bhagwanji
&
Pinakin
Bhakta.
The
lead
actor
Akash
Pratap
Singh
has
also
written
the
story.
Main
Ladega
is
directed
by
Gaurav
Rana.
Presented
as
well
as
produced
by
Kathakaar
Films
which
was
founded
by
Akshay
Bhagwanji
and
Akash
Pratap
Singh,
Main
Ladega
will
be
released
in
theaters
on
26th
April
2024.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 16:48 [IST]