Women's Day 2024: English Vinglish, Queen & Other Popular Female-Centric Films On OTT- Where To Watch

International
Women's
Day
2024:
Celebrating
the
achievements
and
resilience
of
women
through
cinema
is
a
wonderful
idea,
isn't
it?
A
selection
of
films
that
highlight
various
aspects
of
womanhood,
from
strength
and
independence
to
challenges
and
triumphs,
can
serve
as
both
inspiration
and
entertainment.
Here
are
some
must-watch
movies
that
honor
women
in
unique
and
compelling
ways.
'English
Vinglish'
'English
Vinglish'
stars
the
late
Sridevi
in
a
moving
portrayal
of
a
housewife
named
Sashi.
She
spends
her
life
taking
care
of
her
family
and
working
as
a
caterer,
feeling
insecure
about
her
lack
of
English
skills.
Her
family
often
mocks
her
for
this.
A
trip
to
New
York
for
a
wedding
becomes
a
journey
of
self-discovery
for
Sashi
as
she
learns
English,
makes
new
friends,
and
finds
happiness.
This
film
is
available
on
JioCinema.
'Mission
Mangal'
'Mission
Mangal'
is
an
inspiring
film
based
on
the
true
story
of
ISRO
scientists,
including
Rakesh
Dhawan
and
Tara
Shinde,
who
were
instrumental
in
India's
Mars
Orbiter
Mission.
The
story
follows
the
team
as
they
overcome
a
failed
launch
attempt,
technical
and
personal
challenges,
and
budget
constraints
to
successfully
launch
Mangalyaan
on
November
5,
2013.
The
cast
includes
Akshay
Kumar,
Vidya
Balan,
and
Sonakshi
Sinha.
Watch
it
on
Disney+Hotstar.
'Queen'
'Queen'
stars
Kangana
Ranaut
as
Rani
Mehra,
a
sheltered
young
woman
from
Delhi.
Her
life
changes
dramatically
when
her
fiancé
calls
off
their
wedding.
Seeking
independence,
Rani
embarks
on
her
pre-booked
honeymoon
trip
to
Paris
and
Amsterdam
alone.
There,
she
meets
Vijayalakshmi,
a
free-spirited
woman
who
introduces
her
to
new
experiences.
This
film
is
available
on
Netflix.
'Bebaak'
Released
on
JioCinema
as
part
of
the
JioCinema
Film
Fest,
'Bebaak' stars
Sarah
Hashmi
and
Sheeba
Chadha.
It
is
a
thought-provoking
drama
inspired
by
true
events.
The
story
follows
Fatim
Khalidi,
an
architecture
student
who
faces
financial
difficulties.
When
seeking
aid
from
a
conservative
Muslim
Trust,
she
is
asked
to
adhere
to
conservative
beliefs.
Despite
challenges,
Fatima
finds
her
voice
and
confidence.
This
film
is
available
on
JioCinema.
'NH10'
'NH10',
an
action-thriller
starring
Anushka
Sharma,
follows
a
couple's
road
trip
that
turns
dark
when
they
witness
an
honor
killing.
After
Meera's
husband
is
murdered,
she
embarks
on
a
quest
for
vengeance,
facing
betrayal
and
brutality.
She
ultimately
emerges
victorious
over
the
gang
responsible
for
her
husband's
death.
This
film
is
available
on
JioCinema.
These
films,
each
unique
in
their
storytelling
and
portrayal
of
women,
offer
a
range
of
emotions
and
insights
into
the
lives
of
women.
Whether
it's
through
the
lens
of
a
housewife
learning
English,
scientists
launching
a
mission
to
Mars,
a
young
woman
finding
herself
on
a
solo
trip,
an
architecture
student
standing
up
for
herself,
or
a
woman
seeking
justice,
these
movies
capture
the
essence
of
womanhood
in
all
its
complexity
and
beauty.