Women's Day 2024: English Vinglish, Queen & Other Popular Female-Centric Films On OTT- Where To Watch

International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating the achievements and resilience of women through cinema is a wonderful idea, isn't it? A selection of films that highlight various aspects of womanhood, from strength and independence to challenges and triumphs, can serve as both inspiration and entertainment. Here are some must-watch movies that honor women in unique and compelling ways.



'English Vinglish'

'English Vinglish' stars the late Sridevi in a moving portrayal of a housewife named Sashi. She spends her life taking care of her family and working as a caterer, feeling insecure about her lack of English skills. Her family often mocks her for this. A trip to New York for a wedding becomes a journey of self-discovery for Sashi as she learns English, makes new friends, and finds happiness. This film is available on JioCinema.

'Mission Mangal'

'Mission Mangal' is an inspiring film based on the true story of ISRO scientists, including Rakesh Dhawan and Tara Shinde, who were instrumental in India's Mars Orbiter Mission. The story follows the team as they overcome a failed launch attempt, technical and personal challenges, and budget constraints to successfully launch Mangalyaan on November 5, 2013. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Sonakshi Sinha. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

'Queen'

'Queen' stars Kangana Ranaut as Rani Mehra, a sheltered young woman from Delhi. Her life changes dramatically when her fiancé calls off their wedding. Seeking independence, Rani embarks on her pre-booked honeymoon trip to Paris and Amsterdam alone. There, she meets Vijayalakshmi, a free-spirited woman who introduces her to new experiences. This film is available on Netflix.

'Bebaak'

Released on JioCinema as part of the JioCinema Film Fest, 'Bebaak' stars Sarah Hashmi and Sheeba Chadha. It is a thought-provoking drama inspired by true events. The story follows Fatim Khalidi, an architecture student who faces financial difficulties. When seeking aid from a conservative Muslim Trust, she is asked to adhere to conservative beliefs. Despite challenges, Fatima finds her voice and confidence. This film is available on JioCinema.

'NH10'

'NH10', an action-thriller starring Anushka Sharma, follows a couple's road trip that turns dark when they witness an honor killing. After Meera's husband is murdered, she embarks on a quest for vengeance, facing betrayal and brutality. She ultimately emerges victorious over the gang responsible for her husband's death. This film is available on JioCinema.

These films, each unique in their storytelling and portrayal of women, offer a range of emotions and insights into the lives of women. Whether it's through the lens of a housewife learning English, scientists launching a mission to Mars, a young woman finding herself on a solo trip, an architecture student standing up for herself, or a woman seeking justice, these movies capture the essence of womanhood in all its complexity and beauty.