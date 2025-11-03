3 Idiots, Golmaal To Dhol: 7 Films That Prove Sharman Joshi Is A Scene-stealer

When it comes to actors who steal the show with their solid performances, Sharman Joshi's name shines the brightest. He may not be the loudest in the film, but somehow he leaves a lasting impression. From laugh-out-loud comedies, college dramas to intense ensemble stories, Sharman's contribution to memorable films is incredible. Take a look:

Rang De Basanti: Before '3 Idiots' became a game-changing tale of youth stories, Sharman Joshi's Sukhi from 'Rang De Basanti' did the job by bringing humour and heart to the film. His rapport with Aamir Khan and the gang felt so real that even today, we'd all like to be a part of that group!

3 Idiots: We all loved Sharman Joshi's portrayal of Raju Rastogi! His outing of a simple, struggling student navigating life's pressures struck a chord with the audience. The sincerity he brought to the character and the dialogue delivery made Raju Rastogi truly unforgettable.

Life in a... Metro: Sharman Joshi, known for bringing unmatched sincerity to his performances, proved to be the right fit for 'Life in a...Metro', a slice-of-life film that explored urban loneliness. As Rahul Dhupia, he proved his drive to balance intensity and emotional depth, and it worked!

Golmaal: In 'Golmaal', Sharman Joshi was at his hilarious best, and there's no denying that! As Laxman, his chemistry with the group and his impeccable comic sense lent weight to the film's cult status.

Dhol: In 'Dhol', Sharman once again tickled the audience's funny bones with his sincere comedy timing by being a part of a group of loveable lazybones who chase an easy life, but end up in a laughable mess! His camaraderie with Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav made 'Dhol' a rollercoaster of laughter that leaves audiences grinning even today!

Ferrari Ki Sawaari: In 2012, Sharman Joshi stepped into one of his most heartfelt performances in 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari'. He played the role of a father who is willing to go above and beyond for his son's dream. As Rustom aka Rusy, he made the viewers smile, cry and cheer, all with one performance!

Style: Sharman Joshi brought a classic blend of humour, charm and relatability to Style, layering it up with natural acting and spot-on comedy timing. His lighthearted mischief and heartfelt sincerity felt refreshingly genuine in the film, making every scene come alive.

Whether Sharman Joshi is a part of a blockbuster cast or he's driving the story solo, he has proven to be an actor who not just performs, but connects!