7 Bollywood Stars Who Won Hearts in the Iconic Sardar Look

From regal warriors to lovable rom-com heroes, the turban has often been more than just a piece of attire in Bollywood - it's a symbol of pride, strength, tradition, and identity. Over the years, several actors have donned the Sardar look on-screen with such conviction and authenticity that it became an unforgettable part of their cinematic legacy. Whether it was for a period drama, a patriotic saga, or a slice-of-life entertainer, these performances not only celebrated the Sikh heritage but also brought a unique charm and charisma to the characters. Here's a look at Bollywood stars who truly nailed the Sardar look and left a lasting impact on audiences.

Aamir Khan - Laal Singh Chaddha

The Mr. Perfectionist of Indian Cinema, Aamir Khan, dons the Sardar get-up on-screen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He played the titular character in the film directed by Advait Chandan, and from the get-up, body language, to the mannerisms and dialect, he gets everything right for the film and nails the character effortlessly. Besides this, he has essayed the Sardar look in a few ad films.

Ranbir Kapoor - Rocket Singh

Ranbir Kapoor, in his early days of his career, was seen as a Sardar in 'Yash Raj Films 'Rocket Singh : Salesman of the Year' directed by Shimit Amin. The actor essayed the role with ease and gave one of the best performances of his career.

Ravi Kishan - Son of Sardar

Actor and Politician, Ravi Kishan, is a fresh example of the case where an actor looked best as a Sardar on-screen. He played Sardar for the first time in the recently released Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'. The actor was seen as Raja in the film, and he gave a standout performance, capturing emotions and comedy perfectly.

Akshay Kumar - Singh Is Kinng

In 'Singh Is Kinng', Akshay Kumar brought unmatched energy, charm, and warmth to his portrayal of Happy Singh, making the Sardar look both stylish and endearing. With his screen presence, Akshay carried the character with a perfect blend of comedy, action, and heart. His lively performance made Happy Singh one of the most memorable Sikh characters in Bollywood.

Abhishek Bachchan - Manmarziyaa

In Manmarziyaa, Abhishek Bachchan impressed audiences with his impactful portrayal of Robbie, a calm and composed Sardar whose quiet strength anchored the film's emotional core. He brought authenticity and dignity to the character, making the look feel both natural and stylish. His restrained performance, marked by subtle expressions and heartfelt sincerity, added depth to the narrative.

Ajay Devgn - Son of Sardar

In Son of Sardaar, Ajay Devgn carried the Sardar look with effortless style and commanding presence. Ajay not only looked convincing in the attire but also infused his performance with humor, action, and emotional moments as Jassie in Ashwini Dhir-directed action comedy entertainer, ensuring his portrayal resonated with audiences and did justice to the larger-than-life Punjabi spirit of the film.

Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham

In Shoojit Sircar's directed Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal effortlessly embodied the grace, grit, and dignity of the legendary freedom fighter. Sporting the turban with authenticity and a natural presence, he looked every bit the resolute Sardar, while his restrained yet deeply moving performance brought out the emotional depth and quiet intensity of the character.