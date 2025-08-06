Actors Who Are Amazing Singers Too

Some stars don't just perform in front of the camera - they lend their voice behind the mic too. From chartbusters to stellar acting, these multi-talented artists do both with ease.

1. Diljit Dosanjh

His track "Lover" became a global hit, and he recently won hearts in the comedy hit Crew. From Coachella to Bollywood, he's a rare crossover success with mass and class appeal. Whether it's pop, romance, or comedy - Diljit delivers with effortless charm.

2. Farhan Akhtar

Made his singing debut with "Rock On!!" and went on to sing "Senorita" in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A powerhouse of creativity - he acts, sings, directs, and writes with equal impact.

Farhan brings raw energy to the mic and depth to every role he takes on.

3. Ammy Virk

Known for emotional hits like "Qismat", Ammy was recently seen in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal. With strong roots in Punjabi music and cinema, he's now making solid waves in Bollywood. His music is heartfelt, and his acting always carries a grounded, relatable vibe.

4. Aparshakti Khurana

Apart from acting in ensemble comedies, he's sung romantic tracks like "Kudiye Ni" and "Lafzaan". He's known for his warmth on screen and sincerity in his music. Coming up in Side Heroes, Apar continues to blend fun with feeling.

5. Himesh Reshammiya

Rose to fame with "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", his voice and tunes became early-2000s staples. Now mentoring new talent and dropping albums, Himesh keeps reinventing his sound.