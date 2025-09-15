Ahaan Pandey, Fatima Sana Shaikh To Vicky Kaushal: Top 7 Actors Who Won Hearts Of Critics And Global Audience

There are actors who act, and there are actors who perform. With an incredible range and the drive to go beyond limits, very few actors in modern Hindi cinema have served performances that have been appreciated by critics and fans globally. Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal: With films like Chhaava and Sam Bahadur in his latest lot, Vicky Kaushal displayed versatility that garnered attention of critics and global audience. From delivering contrasting performances in a historical drama and a period drama, Vicky reaffirmed himself as a dynamic powerhouse.

Fatima Sana Shaikh: In her recent release, Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima Sana Shaikh made everyone believe that there's nothing like age‑appropriate love, and it struck a chord with critics and audience. As Madhu Bose, Fatima showcased love through a new lens, all while going beyond societal norms, and it worked!

Triptii Dimri: Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 received an incredibly positive reception because of its attempt to combine daring themes of caste and love, and Triptii proved to be the right fit for her role. For her character, she touched corners by showcasing immense vulnerability and female rage.

Sanya Malhotra: Sanya Malhotra immersed herself in Mrs, a film that highlighted rigid patriarchal traditions. While Sanya pulled off her role with incredible honesty, it was her bold attempt to bring this story to life that added up to her praise.

Ishaan Khatter: In The Royals, Ishaan Khatter charmed everyone with his royal outing and his blossoming romance with a self-made entrepreneur. With occassional emotional weight and fiery chemistry, Ishaan served a fun rom-com series.

Adarsh Gourav: Adarsh Gourav not only won hearts with a remarkable performance in Superboys of Malegaon, but also made the critics and audience fall for his acting spectrum. He added weight to the emotionally challenging character by staying sincere to its arcs, and it worked!

Ahaan Panday: Debutant Ahaan Panday gauged the attention of critics and viewers with a memorable performance as a newcomer. He excelled in emotional scenes and intense sequences, highlighting his potential to go beyond!

When it comes to performing on-screen, these actors are powerhouses. No wonder they win the hearts of critics and audiences.