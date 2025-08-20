Ahead Of Amazon MGM Studios’ Nishaanchi, Let’s Look At 5 Standout Roles That Shaped Monika Panwar’s Career

Monika Panwar has never played it safe. From her breakout in Jamtara to her nuanced performance in Dukaan and an emotionally raw role in Khauf, she has built her career on choices that refuse to play by the book. What makes her stand out is not just versatility, but the authenticity she brings to each character, whether she is holding her own beside industry veterans or carrying the weight of socially complex stories.

That spirit now finds its way into Amazon MGM Studios India's upcoming film Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, where Monika steps into the role of Babloo and Dabloo's Amma, a character so unique and different that demands grit, heart, and heartland realism. It feels like the natural progression of her journey, one where every role she has played so far has sharpened her instincts for a character as layered as Amma.

So let's take a look at five roles that have shaped her into the phenomenal actor she is today:

1. Khauf (Prime Video)

Monika simply owned this slow-burning horror thriller, bringing depth and intensity to her character with a performance that was equal parts haunting and heartbreakingly real. As Madhuri, she shifted between vulnerability and fiery resolve while carrying a haunting trauma, and she did it all with subtlety. Her critically acclaimed performance in this series hit hard because it was rooted in real fears of women. Khauf proved that Monika isn't afraid to take on genres that test both her range and her craft. Notably, her performance in the show even earned her IMDb's Breakout Star award.

2. Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega (Netflix)

Monika found her first major breakthrough as Dolly in Jamtara. She made Dolly believable in this crime drama series - a character navigating the complexities of crime, politics, and survival in a small town. She left a strong impression with her grounded and convincing portrayal, making Dolly relatable and memorable.

3. Mast Mein Rehne Ka (Prime Video)

In Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Monika held her own with remarkable poise, and she breathed youthful authenticity into a slice of life set against loneliness and urban yearning. It was a testament to her ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with veterans, while bringing her own distinct charm to the story. And audiences took note, praising her ability to stand out in a film layered with human emotion.

4. Dukaan

In Dukaan, Monika shouldered the responsibility of a role steeped in sensitivity. Playing a surrogate agent, she infused the character with dignity and depth, ensuring the story didn't slip into stereotypes. She carried the emotional core of the film with maturity, balancing empathy with honesty. Her work in Dukaan cemented her as an actor who does not shy away from tackling socially charged narratives.

5. Class of '83 (Netflix)

Monika made a lasting impression in the Class of '83. She ensured her role was registered with the audience. It showed how she can take a brief role and make it matter, leaving audiences with a character who felt authentic in the larger world of the story.

From Jamtara to Khauf, Monika's choices speak louder than any labels. Each role carries her fearless instinct to experiment and deliver, and that's exactly why her role in Nishaanchi feels so earned. As Monika gears up for the film's release, it'll be interesting to see what new ground she breaks as Amma in the highly anticipated Anurag Kashyap directorial, hitting theatres nationwide on September 19.