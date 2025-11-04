Ahead Of Dhurandhar, Iconic Characters Of Powerhouse Ranveer Singh That Prove His Unmatched Range

It's by now a fact that Ranveer Singh is indeed a powerhouse on-screen in Bollywood, the finest actor of this generation. Every time he appears on screen, he proves his mettle as an actor. Be it any role, he slips into it effortlessly and owns it completely. From intense characters to comedy and action, Ranveer has done it all and truly set himself apart with his versatility and ability to make us believe the character. As the actor celebrates his birthday, let's highlight some of his iconic characters.

- Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat

The impact Ranveer created with his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat was truly exceptional. Playing the flamboyant Delhi boy Bittoo Sharma, Ranveer immersed himself in the role, effortlessly portraying a fun-loving, spirited young man and delivering a wide range of emotions.

- Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani

Playing Peshwa Bajirao, a brave Maratha warrior, was one of Ranveer's finest performances. From the Marathi dialect and body transformation to his overall mannerisms, Ranveer perfected every aspect. The way he portrayed the character proved that no one else could have done it better.

- Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela 2013

The bratty, brash and rugged Ram ruled over the hearts of the audience instantly. His chiselled physique and ethnic Gujarati attire in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film added so much more to the character. Whether it was the vibrant colours or traditional prints, this look was a total winner.

- Murad Ahmed in Gully Boy

In Gully Boy, Ranveer not only showcased his hidden rapping talent but also reinforced his stature as a powerhouse performer. Flawless as a gully rapper, his portrayal of Murad became so iconic that the film's raps turned into a nationwide sensation.

- Kabir Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do

As Kabir Mehra, Ranveer played a son with different aspirations while his self-made father wanted him to join the family business. The relatability and vulnerability he brought to the role were truly impressive. It was such a relatable character that audiences felt like he was one of us.

- Varun Srivastava in Lootera

Early in his career, Ranveer gave a critically acclaimed performance in Lootera as Varun Srivastava. The deeply emotional and silent nature of the character was a bold and experimental choice, and he impressed everyone with his nuanced portrayal of a complex character.

- Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat

Portraying an intense and ruthless character like Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was a true testament to Ranveer's versatility. Only he could have won hearts while playing such a dark anti-hero on screen-thanks to his phenomenal acting.

- 83

As Kapil Dev in 83, Ranveer didn't just act-he transformed. From the accent and bowling action to the quiet leadership, he embodied the Indian cricket legend with uncanny accuracy and infectious passion. His performance was a masterclass in restraint and commitment. Ranveer carried the weight of a nation's biggest sporting moment with dignity and heart, making 83 not just a tribute to cricket history, but to the power of great storytelling through performance

- Simmba

Ranveer's portrayal of a street-smart cop who transforms into a righteous one struck a chord with the masses. His high-energy performance and charisma added zest to this Rohit Shetty blockbuster.

- Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

As Rocky Randhawa, Ranveer was an absolute heartthrob. His charm and style blew everyone away. From his physique and fashion sense to his comic timing and emotional depth, he delivered a pitch-perfect performance.