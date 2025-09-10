Ahead Of The Release Of Dhurandhar: Revisiting Ranveer Singh’s Fiercest Action Performances On The Big Screen

As the anticipation builds for the release of Dhurandhar, fans are reminded of Ranveer Singh's remarkable talent for acing action sequences across various films. Singh's dynamic presence and ability to immerse himself in his characters have made him one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. As we await for the release of Dhurandhar, let's take a look at some of his most loved films in which he showcased his action prowess, particularly in Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Padmaavat, Singham, and Ram-Leela.

Bajirao Mastani

In Bajirao Mastani, Singh took on the role of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I, delivering an unforgettable performance. The film is packed with intense battle sequences that display his physicality and commitment to the role. The clash between Bajirao's army and the Mughal forces was not only a visual spectacle but also a testimony to Singh's dedication, as he trained rigorously for the scenes. The skilled choreography and Ranveer's fierce expressions brought the historical narrative to life, making it one of his iconic performances.

Simmba

Switching gears, Ranveer Singh's portrayal of police officer Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao showcased a different flavor of action. This film, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a perfect blend of humor and intense action. The fight sequences, especially those involving high-octane stunts and chase scenes, were executed with precision. Singh's charisma shone through as he transformed from a reluctant cop to a fierce avenger, encapsulating the audience's attention with his electrifying energy and flair for drama.

Padmaavat

In Padmaavat, Singh took on the formidable role of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, an antagonist whose ruthless ambition drove the narrative. The film's epic battle sequences were enhanced by Singh's powerful performance. He embodied the character's intensity with both physicality and psychological depth, making the action feel both thrilling and harrowing.

Singham Again

Ranveer made a notable cameo in Singham Again, reinforcing the long-standing collaboration with the franchise. His action sequences, lively dialogues, and energy brought a fresh twist to the familiar narrative of heroism. The movie's kinetic action and punchy one-liners reminded fans of his versatility and his knack for grabbing attention, even in a supporting role.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

In Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh takes on the role of Ram with an impressive transformation. One of the standout moments in the film showcases him in gripping action sequences, where he demonstrates not only his prowess in combat but also a deep emotional connection to the character's journey. His agility and strength during these scenes reflect Ram's fierce determination and resolve, adding layers to the narrative.