Ali Fazal To Randeep Hooda: Bollywood Stars Who Made Their Mark In Major Hollywood Franchises

Bollywood's influence has grown internationally over the last ten years, with Indian actors making their mark in major Hollywood franchises. This trend underscores the universal appeal of Indian talent and signifies a growing partnership between Bollywood and Hollywood. Let's explore some Bollywood stars who have become part of iconic Hollywood films and series, showcasing that Indian talent knows no boundaries.

Ali Fazal Received Love For Fast & Furious

Ali Fazal is among the few Indian actors to feature in the Fast & Furious franchise. In Furious 7, he shared the screen with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, playing a pivotal role in an action-packed scene filmed in Abu Dhabi. Despite limited screen time, Ali's involvement marked a significant achievement for Indian actors in Hollywood. He continues to balance international projects with acclaimed Indian films, demonstrating his versatility.

Deepika Padukone's Global Recognition

Before her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone was considered for a role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Although scheduling conflicts prevented her participation, her eventual collaboration with Diesel solidified her status as an international star. Deepika's journey continues to pave the way for Indian actresses seeking global recognition.

Irrfan Khan's Global Domination

The late Irrfan Khan remains one of India's most respected exports to Hollywood. His portrayal of Simon Masrani in Jurassic World (2015) added dignity to the franchise. Sharing scenes with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Irrfan's performance was praised for its warmth and depth. His contributions continue to inspire Indian actors to aim high.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Transition

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a strong Hollywood debut as Victoria Leeds in Baywatch (2017). Starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, Priyanka brought charm and charisma to her role as the antagonist. Her performance established her as one of the first Indian actresses to transition smoothly into mainstream Hollywood entertainment franchises.

Randeep Hooda's Hollywood Breakthrough

Randeep Hooda made his Hollywood debut in Extraction (2020), directed by the Russo Brothers. Playing Saju, a skilled mercenary with emotional depth, Randeep stood out for his intense performance alongside Chris Hemsworth. Their fierce confrontation became a highlight of the film, earning Randeep global recognition.

Adarsh Gourav's Breakthrough

Adarsh Gourav gained international attention with Alien Earth, part of the Alien franchise. Known for his role in The White Tiger, Adarsh led this series set within a legendary sci-fi universe. The show ranked among the top 10 globally watched series in 2025, proving that Indian actors can headline major Hollywood narratives.

Tabu Earned Love For Dune

Tabu appeared in HBO's Dune: Prophecy as Sister Francesca within the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Set 10,000 years before the films' events, this prequel explores science fiction's intriguing worlds. Tabu's presence adds gravitas and allure to this iconic franchise.

Priyanshu Painyuli's Commanding Presence

In Extraction, Priyanshu Painyuli portrayed Amir Asif, a Bangladeshi underworld kingpin. Known for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Priyanshu brought depth and menace to his role, commanding attention even within a global ensemble cast.

The achievements of these Bollywood stars highlight their ability to transcend cultural boundaries and make significant impacts on global cinema stages. Their roles not only showcase their talent but also open doors for future collaborations between Bollywood and Hollywood.