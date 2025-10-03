As Nawazuddin Siddiqui Enters Horror-Comedy Universe with Thamma, Here’s a Look at His Top Performances

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of India's most versatile actors, who is now all set to make a smashing entry into Bollywood's much-talked-about horror-comedy universe with his upcoming film Thamma. And fans are already ecstatic to see his exciting glimpses in the recently released trailer of the film, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Known for effortlessly slipping into layered characters across genres, Siddiqui has built a career that reflects both brilliance and range, proving he is the true legend of this generation. As excitement builds around Thama ahead of its grand Diwali release on October 21, 2025, here is a look back at some of his most powerful and memorable performances over the years.

1. Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur

Nawazuddin's performance as Faizal Khan in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur series marked a turning point in his career. His journey from an underdog to a feared gangster was both raw and magnetic, making him an overnight sensation and changing the grammar of gangster films in India.

2. Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games

With his menacing presence and unforgettable dialogues in Sacred Games, Gaitonde became a cultural icon. Siddiqui balanced ruthlessness with vulnerability, giving audiences one of the most memorable web series characters of all time.

3. Liaq Tungrekar in Badlapur

As a hardened criminal with surprising shades of humanity, Nawazuddin brought a new dimension to the revenge drama. His playful yet menacing energy made Liaq a character you loved to hate yet couldn't stop empathizing with.

4. Shaikh in The Lunchbox

In this subtle, heartfelt film, Nawazuddin played a cheerful co-worker of Irrfan Khan who brought warmth and charm to the narrative. His natural screen presence balanced the melancholic tone of the movie and highlighted his flair for understated roles.

5. Dashrath Manjhi in Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Portraying the real-life 'Mountain Man,' Siddiqui carried the film with sheer grit and determination. His performance captured the spirit of perseverance, turning a humble man's story into an inspiring cinematic journey.

6. Raman Raghav in Raman Raghav 2.0

Taking on the role of a psychopathic serial killer in this Anurag Kashyap directorial, Nawazuddin delivered one of his darkest and most chilling performances. His intensity and unpredictability made the character terrifyingly real, earning critical acclaim worldwide.

7. Shiv Gajra in Kick

As the witty antagonist opposite Salman Khan, Nawazuddin proved that villains can be as stylish and magnetic as heroes. His sharp dialogue delivery and quirky screen presence ensured he stood out even in a star-driven entertainer.

8. Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Based on a real-life journalist, his character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan added humor, innocence, and relatability to the story. Nawazuddin's heartfelt performance made Chand Nawab one of the most loved supporting characters in modern Bollywood cinema.

9. Bal Thackeray in Thackeray

Essaying the role of revered politician Balasaheb Thackeray, Siddiqui brought intensity and authenticity to a highly demanding part. His ability to capture the politician's persona, mannerisms, and voice made the biopic both impactful and memorable.

10. Saadat Hasan Manto in Manto

A layered, emotionally charged portrayal of the celebrated writer, praised for its honesty and depth. Nawazuddin captured Manto's inner conflicts, struggles, and defiance with remarkable nuance. His performance brought the writer's world to life, making audiences feel every joy, sorrow, and turmoil of Manto's journey.