Bollywood Meets Regional Cinema: 5 Stars Who Stepped Into New Territories With Grace

With the rise of regional cinema and its strong storytelling, many Bollywood stars are venturing beyond Hindi films and exploring roles that celebrate language, culture, and emotion. From Gujarati to Telugu, here are five Bollywood celebrities who took the regional route-and left a big impact:

Shah Rukh Khan - Hey Ram (Tamil)

Years before pan-India crossovers became a trend, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram, a bilingual film released in Tamil and Hindi. His special cameo came from a place of pure passion-Shah Rukh Khan reportedly didn't charge a fee for the role and simply wanted to be part of a meaningful story. The film remains a classic, and Shah Rukh Khan even acquired the remake rights later on, showing just how deeply it resonated with him.

Amitabh Bachchan - Fakt Mahilao Maate (Gujarati)

The Shahenshah of Bollywood made a heartfelt entry into Gujarati cinema with Fakt Mahilao Maate. More than just a voiceover, Amitabh Bachchan's role included a special appearance that came at a pivotal point in the story, transforming the life of the lead character, Chintan, played by Yash Soni. The film went on to become a blockbuster and is now available in Hindi as well as Unfiltered Naari on ShemarooMe. His presence in the film proves once again that no matter the language, Big B continues to inspire.

Jackie Shroff - Ventilator (Gujarati)

Jackie Shroff, fondly known as "Bhidu," embraced his Gujarati roots with the remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Ventilator. The film's Gujarati version has Jackie playing a lead role alongside Pratik Gandhi. Coming from a Gujarati family in Mumbai, Jackie expressed immense pride and joy in doing a film in his mother tongue. His connection with the culture and the emotional weight of the story make this debut truly special.

Alia Bhatt - RRR (Telugu)

Alia Bhatt, who continues to reign Bollywood with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, and Raazi, made her Telugu debut with the Oscar-winning magnum opus RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. She played the role of Sita, the fiancée of Ram Charan's character. Though her role was brief, Alia brought grace and depth to her character, leaving a mark in a film that was otherwise dominated by larger-than-life action and grandeur.

Kangana Ranaut - Thalaivi (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

Known for picking strong, unconventional roles, Kangana Ranaut made her debut in South Indian cinema with Thalaivi, a biographical drama based on the life of legendary actress and politician J. Jayalalithaa. Directed by A. L. Vijay and made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the role challenged Kangana to embody the glamour and political heft of a woman who transformed Indian cinema and politics. Kangana shared that while the character was intimidating at first, the story mirrored parts of her own journey, making it one of her most meaningful roles.

These crossovers show how Indian cinema is becoming more integrated, and how our stars are embracing storytelling in all its diverse forms.