Bollywood’s Star-Maker Sajid Nadiadwala And His Iconic Launches

Getting onto the silver screen is never easy, but renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala has time and again been the reason behind many dream debuts. With an eye for talent and the courage to back fresh faces, he has shaped the future of several actors who now rule the industry. Known for blending grandeur with storytelling, Sajid has given the industry some of its brightest stars. From action hero Tiger Shroff to versatile actress Kriti Sanon, and now Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Sajid Nadiadwala continues to shape Bollywood's future with his iconic launches.

Tiger Shroff - From his breathtaking action to smooth dance moves, Tiger's smashing debut in Heropanti under Nadiadwala's banner made him Bollywood's action sensation. Now, he's gearing up once again to set the screen ablaze with Baaghi 4.

Kriti Sanon - Sajid introduced Kriti alongside Tiger in Heropanti, and today she stands tall as one of the most versatile and bankable leading ladies.

Ahan Shetty - Carrying forward his father Suniel Shetty's legacy, Ahan's powerful debut in Tadap was backed by Sajid, making him a promising face in the new generation of stars. He will next be seen in the highly-anticipated Border 2.

Harnaaz Sandhu - The former Miss Universe makes her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4, stepping onto the silver screen under Sajid Nadiadwala's grand vision.

Sonam Bajwa - Already a celebrated name in Punjabi cinema, Sonam Bajwa entered Bollywood with Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5, opening doors to pan-India stardom. She is now set to dazzle audiences once again in Baaghi 4.