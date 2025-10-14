Deepika-Ranveer To Alia-Ranbir: Celebrity Parents Redefining Partnership With Shared Responsibilities

In today's times, there are still so many subjects that often go unnoticed, and one such issue is the idea of shared responsibilities between parents. In most households, the responsibility of raising a child, whether it's their physical growth, emotional well-being, or even behavioural traits, often falls, knowingly or unknowingly, on the mother. From small mistakes to big milestones, it's usually the moms who are questioned by society, family, or even their husbands. But isn't it the responsibility of both parents to raise a child together in every aspect? Shouldn't parenting be about equal partnership rather than leaving the weight of it on just one shoulder?

Taking a bold step in this direction, one of India's leading GECs, Star Plus, has launched a powerful new campaign, #NotJustMom, which highlights the need for shared parenting responsibilities. This campaign is not just another social message; it's a much-needed reminder to break stereotypes and bring about a change in perspective. By emphasizing that parenting is a joint effort, it aims to spark conversations that have never been openly addressed before.

Interestingly, we already see glimpses of this change in Bollywood. Many celebrity parents are setting an example by equally dividing responsibilities, despite their demanding careers. Here are Bollywood couples practicing shared responsibility!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently welcomed their baby girl, Dua, are already setting beautiful shared parenting goals. Despite their busy schedules and back-to-back shoots, the two make sure that if one parent is working, the other is always present with their daughter. This simple yet powerful balance shows how they truly share responsibilities in every aspect of their child's upbringing.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, proud parents to their little girl, Raha, are another couple beautifully balancing parenthood with their careers. They ensure that one of them is always present with Raha, even when their schedules get hectic. And when they're not shooting, the couple is often seen spending time together as a family, making sure they equally share the responsibilities of their daughter's upbringing and everyday life.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are hands-on parents to Vamika and Akaay. When Virat isn't on the field, he's often seen with their kids, while Anushka steps in when he's away, together proving equal responsibility in their children's upbringing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make parenting Jeh and Taimur a priority. From school events and matches to everyday routines, one parent is always present despite their busy careers. Even at home, they balance duties equally, ensuring quality family time together.