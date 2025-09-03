Diana Penty-Tamannaah Bhatia To Sonam Bajwa-Harnaaz Sandhu: TOP 5 Female Duos We're Excited to Watch On-Screen

It is always a blast to watch two powerhouse females ignite the screen with their screen presence and impactful roles in interesting genres. Whether it's an action thriller, rom-com, or a full-fledged drama, here's looking at the top 5 female pairs who are set to take over the silver screens with their upcoming projects across genres.

Diana Penty & Tamannaah Bhatia - Daring Partners

Going bold with the choices of their projects are Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen together for the first time in their upcoming series, Daring Partners. The show revolves around two women navigating the challenges of establishing themselves in the alcohol business, a space that is usually and largely dominated by men. Loaded with quirky moments and heartfelt undertones, Diana and Tamannaah are all set to bring diversity to the screens with Daring Partners.

Sonam Bajwa & Harnaaz Sandhu - Baaghi 4

Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu have collaborated for an upcoming action drama, Baaghi 4. Celebrated for their charming individual screen presence, these actresses are poised to bring a sense of freshness with their on-screen dynamics alongside Tiger Shroff.

Sanya Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Bringing a fresh wave of rom-coms are Sanya Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. A multi-starrer rom-com has always grabbed the audience's attention for the right reasons, and these two dynamic actresses are sure to tug heartstrings with their charm and the film's overall appeal!

Alia Bhatt & Sharvari - Alpha

Levelling up the bar of cinema are Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who're gearing up for a first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the upcoming film has been generating impressive buzz ever since it was announced. Rarely have audiences watched two female actresses collide in an action thriller, and Alpha would make for an interesting watch when it releases in the theatres.

Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna - Cocktail 2

Rumours are rife that Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in the much-awaited sequel 'Cocktail 2'. Touted to be a refreshing and lighthearted rom-com, Kriti and Rashmika will star opposite Shahid Kapoor, and the audiences are excited to experience an interesting love triangle between the trio!

With a lineup of interesting projects starring female duos, these actresses are sure to take the audience on a rollercoaster of peak entertainment.