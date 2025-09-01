Diljit Dosanjh To Aamir Khan: 5 Actors Who Have Truly Nailed The Turban Look

The turban is more than a style statement - it's a symbol of heritage, pride and identity. These five actors not only looked phenomenal in turbans, but also made an impact with their performances.

1. Diljit Dosanjh

A true global star, Diljit carried the turban with unmatched elegance at the Met Gala 2025, where he became a cultural talking point worldwide. His performances in films like Jodi and his international music tours continue to prove why he's one of the most admired Punjabi icons today.

2. Ammy Virk

In his recent film Khel Khel Mein, audiences loved his character, once again proving his ability to blend authenticity with mass appeal. Ammy's turbaned identity has become his signature, representing both tradition and freshness in Punjabi cinema.

3. Aparshakti Khurana

In his song Lafzaan, Aparshakti stunned fans with his turban look, carrying it with grace and confidence. The style brought out a completely different side of him, proving how effortlessly he can experiment with diverse identities while still staying relatable to audiences.

4. Ajay Devgn

Ajay brought flamboyance and punch to his role in Son of Sardaar 2, where his vibrant turbaned look became instantly iconic. It was a mass entertainer, and Ajay's swagger in a turban helped the film strike the right balance of comedy and action.

5. Aamir Khan

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir surprised everyone with his transformation into a turbaned Sikh character. Even though the film had mixed reviews, his commitment to authenticity and depth of portrayal made it a memorable performance.