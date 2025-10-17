Diwali 2025: Steal The Spotlight In Ethnic Looks Inspired By Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma, a pack of talent, charm, and glamour, is an absolute treat to watch on screen. He brings a unique depth with his mettle acting, and his character immersion is truly remarkable. But the same energy shows in his fashion sense; he knows how to don every look with charm and grace. When it comes to ethnic styles, it's impossible not to notice him. He absolutely nails every ethnic look. With Diwali season upon us, if you're looking for ethnic fashion inspiration, here are some style cues straight from Vijay Varma's wardrobe this festive season.
A Perfect Ethnic Outfit
Vijay donned a classic black full-sleeve bandhgala featuring cream-toned bandhgala shirt, paired with flared black linen pants. He completed the look with a richly patterned, heavy shawl, making it a perfect choice for Diwali. This ensemble is also inspired by his appearance in the upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq, which is slated for release on November 21, 2025.
Chic, Classy, Ethnic
Don a chic yet ethnic look inspired by Vijay Varma with a beige full-sleeve kurta adorned with intricate embroidery all over. Pair it with wide-leg flared black linen pants and sleek black shoes for a look that is both somber and effortlessly stylish.
Festive Vibes, Flawless Style
Wear a stunning gold-and-black brocade jacket inspired by Vijay Varma, featuring a striking floral and leaf pattern. The jacket's clean, sharp silhouette is paired with flowy black trousers, while a sheer black button-down underneath adds subtle elegance. Completing the look with flared black pants and sleek black shoes, this ensemble is a perfect festive-ready outfit to charm everyone.
Tradition Meets Trend
Slay the Festive Season
Step into the festive season with a stylish and sophisticated look inspired by Vijay Varma. He pairs a long, open-front black jacket featuring detailed embroidery on the collar and cuffs with a black tunic that has an asymmetrical hemline. The ensemble is completed with loose, pleated black trousers that add movement and depth, while black loafers with gold accents bring a touch of elegance
Steal the Spotlight, the Vijay Way
Steal the spotlight this festive season by recreating Vijay Varma's stylish and charming look. He wears a brocade silk crimson jacket adorned with unique all-over prints and a deep V-neck, paired with matching burgundy pants. A silver chain around the neck adds the perfect finishing touch, making this ensemble both elegant and festive-ready.
Wardrobe Goals: Vijay Varma Edition
Be the limelight this festive season in a sheer black mesh shirt, paired with wide-legged black trousers and sleek shoes. Accessorize with a silver chain and effortlessly messy hair for a bold, stylish, and celebration-ready look.