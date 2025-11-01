Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam to Agastya Nanda-Simar Bhatia: TOP 6 Duos Set To Ignite The Big Screens

Fresh pairings are all geared up to set the big screens on fire with their crackling chemistry in dynamic films. A series of upcoming films brings together old-school Bollywood charm and a touch of Gen-Z appeal to create something entirely fresh and memorable!

Emraan Hashmi - Yami Gautam: Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi have collaborated for HAQ, a gripping drama inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement on Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film sees both actors in their most layered roles yet. The film is set to release in theatres on 7th November 2025.

Dhanush - Kriti Sanon: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have joined forces for Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein. The film's teaser has sparked excitement among the masses, with many eager to see a rush of emotions, love and the spark of Raanjhanaa. The upcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on 28th November in Hindi and Tamil.

Agastya Nanda - Simar Bhatia: Agastya and Simar have teamed up for Ikkis, a film inspired by a real-life story about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set against the background of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and promises to showcase both talents in never-seen-before avatars. Interestingly, it also marks Agastya's big screen debut and Simar's debut too!

Vedang Raina - Sharvari Wagh: Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh have joined forces for their upcoming film, a period love story. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the yet-to-be-titled project is poised to give a different take on romance and promises to showcase Vedang and Sharvari in exciting outings. The film has gone on floors.

Ibrahim Ali Khan - Sreeleela: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela are anticipated to come together in Diler. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is a sports drama, and it has already ignited anticipation among audiences to see the fresh on-screen pair.

Which of the new on-screen duos are you excited to watch?