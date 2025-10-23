Five Times Bollywood Reimagined Folk Songs Into Modern Anthems

The newly launched title track of Dhurandhar is a perfect example. With its infectious beat and fresh energy, it's turned a classic folk vibe into the sound which is sure to resound in your mind- topping playlists, trending on reels, and playing on loop across the country. It's proof that folk music's magic never fades....

Here are five folk songs that continue to tug at the heart and connect across generations.

1. Title Track - Dhurandhar

Based on the popular Punjabi folk track 'Na Dil De Pardesi Nu', the title track of Dhurandhar brings together composer Shashwat Sachdev, rapper Hanumankind, and Jasmin's beautiful vocals. What really makes the song stand out is how the traditional melody has been mixed with a sharp, energetic rap. The result is a fresh, punchy track that bridges folk and hip-hop in a way that feels effortless and cool.

2. "Challa" - Jab Tak Hai Jaan

There's something eternal about "Challa." You can hear the dust of the Punjab in Rabbi Shergill's voice, but also the ache of a man far from home. A.R. Rahman's production gives it air and space-guitars, open roads, and an ache that lingers long after the chorus fades.

3. "Naina Da Kya Kasoor" - Andhadhun

Amit Trivedi has a way of making simplicity sound profound. "Naina Da Kya Kasoor" plays like a track from another time-folk in structure, but unmistakably modern in mood. Ayushmann Khurrana renders it with an easy energy, his voice catching on the edges with just the right touch of playfulness.

4. "Ambarsariya" - Fukrey

When Sona Mohapatra sings "Ambarsariya," she doesn't just reinterpret a classic-she owns it with panache. There's flirtation in her phrasing, a certain unhurried confidence that makes the old song feel young again. The arrangement is stripped down, almost conversational, allowing the melody to sway like a summer breeze through Delhi's gullies. Folk turns urbane, and it fits perfectly.

5. "Laung Da Lashkara" - Patiala House

Some songs reinvent folk; others explode it. "Laung Da Lashkara" is a full-bodied bhangra storm and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy at their most exuberant. The dhols pound, the horns flare, and the chorus lifts like a crowd at a wedding baraat. It's folk as adrenaline, reverberating with joy too large to contain.

Bollywood keeps returning to folk not out of nostalgia, but because those roots still hum beneath every beat we dance to. These songs remind us that tradition is waiting to be remixed into the next great anthem.