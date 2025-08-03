Friendship Day: Celebrate The Best Kind Of Friendship: Mother & Daughter

With the Freaky Friday reboot on the horizon, we're thinking about mother-daughter duos who go from "you just don't get me" to "you're the only one who gets me." Friendship Day isn't just for the group chat - it's for the one who packed your lunch, fought with you, forgave you, and maybe became your best friend along the way.

Here are 6 movies - from body-swap chaos to quiet emotional reckonings - that beautifully capture mother-daughter friendships:

1. Freaky Friday (2003)

The blueprint for mother-daughter mayhem and understanding

When teenager Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her mom Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) magically switch bodies, they're forced to live each other's lives - and finally understand what the other is dealing with. It's funny, heartfelt, and the perfect pick for this year's rewatch (especially with the reboot coming!).

2. Mom (2017)

How far will a mother go for her daughter? All the way.

In this gripping drama-thriller, Sridevi plays a stepmother who becomes fiercely protective after her daughter faces trauma. Their bond - complicated, broken, and healing - evolves into one of the most powerful portrayals of maternal love and loyalty.

3. English Vinglish (2012)

A daughter underestimates her mom. A mom quietly becomes a hero.

Sridevi again, in a completely different register, plays a homemaker who decides to learn English in secret. Her journey earns her not just self-respect, but the admiration of her once-dismissive daughter. Quiet rebellion, served with dignity.

4. Tribhanga (2021)

Three generations. One broken thread. A chance to mend it.

This underrated Netflix gem starring Kajol explores the jagged edges of mother-daughter relationships across generations - marked by misunderstanding, anger, and deep (if unspoken) affection. Sometimes, friendship takes a lifetime to form - and that's okay.

5. Little Women (2019)

Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy... and Marmee - the rock behind them all

In Greta Gerwig's luminous adaptation, the bond between the March sisters and their mother Marmee (Laura Dern) is full of empathy, mutual respect, and gentle guidance. She's not just a parent - she's their confidante, cheerleader, and friend.

6. Lady Bird (2017)

Loving someone even when you're slamming their car door

Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf give us one of the most real, raw mother-daughter relationships on screen - full of fights over prom dresses and college choices, but also deep, aching love. They hurt each other, but never stop needing each other.

So this Friendship Day, forget the BFF bracelets - and call your mom.

Or your daughter. Watch one of these films together, laugh, cry, and maybe heal something unspoken. Because the mother-daughter bond? When it clicks, it's the most loyal friendship of all.