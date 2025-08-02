Friendships Day 2025: Bollywood Girl-Friend Duos Who Prove They’re The Ultimate Bestie Inspiration

As Friendship Day approaches, it's the perfect time to shine a light on the deep and genuine bonds shared by some of Bollywood's most adored stars. While we often focus on their on-screen chemistry, many of them share equally heartwarming friendships off-screen. Here's a look at some real-life besties of Bollywood who redefine friendship goals in the most glamorous and grounded ways.

1. Richa Chadha & Dia Mirza

This duo is bonded not just by cinema but by shared values. Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza are known for their commitment to social causes to be it climate change, sustainability, or women's empowerment. What makes their friendship special is their mutual respect and admiration. Whether attending eco-friendly events together or supporting each other's ventures, theirs is a friendship rooted in purpose and empathy. They're proof that like-minded souls always find each other.

2. Shweta Tripathi & Mallika Dua

Actress Shweta Tripathi and comedian-actress Mallika Dua are the kind of best friends who keep it raw, real, and hilarious. From goofy selfies to heartfelt birthday tributes, their social media is filled with moments that reflect their quirky bond. Both strong voices in their own right, they support each other's creative journeys while also being each other's safe space to vent, laugh, cry, and create chaos. Their vibe screams: "Best friends who thrive on authenticity."

3. Mouni Roy & Disha Patani

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are fashionistas with hearts of gold. Often seen on vacations together, attending events, and hyping each other up online, the duo radiates positive energy. Their friendship is rooted in mutual admiration of fitness goals, fashion sense, and fierce independence. From beachy getaways to gym sessions, this stylish twosome is always in sync. With them, it's not just about beauty, but about being each other's biggest cheerleader.

4. Saiee Manjrekar & Rasha Thadani

Saiee Manjrekar and Rasha Thadani may have newer faces in the industry, but their friendship has already caught the public's attention. Both hailing from Bollywood families, they've managed to forge a bond that goes beyond lineage. From birthday celebrations to casual hangouts, their camaraderie is refreshing and youthful. As they grow in the public eye, their friendship stands as a reminder of how grounding it is to have someone walk the same journey with you.

5. Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor

Growing up in the same social circles, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's friendship dates back to their school days. They've practically grown up together, sharing secrets, dreams, and everything in between. Whether it's brunch in Bandra, fashion weeks, or beach vacations, they are almost inseparable. With both carving their own niches in Bollywood, their unwavering support for each other is a testament to a bond that fame hasn't touched.

6. Neha Dhupia & Soha Ali Khan

Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan share a friendship that is full of wit, wisdom, and warmth. As new-age moms, they often team up for playdates and share parenting stories, but their bond extends far beyond motherhood. Their conversations are thoughtful, their social banter entertaining, and their admiration for each other is visible in every interaction. In a world full of cliques, these two are refreshingly grounded besties who support and uplift without any noise.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora

No Bollywood besties list is complete without Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. Part of the iconic girl gang that includes Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, Bebo and Malaika have redefined what enduring female friendships look like in the limelight. Whether it's luxurious vacations, power yoga sessions, or night outs in style, these two exude sass, loyalty, and sisterhood. Their friendship stands strong through all life's changes and headlines.