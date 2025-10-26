From Ahaan Panday To Akshun Mahajan: Actors Who Worked Behind The Camera Before Shining On Screen

Before stepping into the limelight, several actors began their journeys behind the camera, learning the craft as assistant directors (ADs) on major films. Here's a look at some rising stars who earned their stripes on set before becoming actors themselves.

Akshun Mahajan

Before appearing on screen, Akshun Mahajan got hands-on experience as part of the crew for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 (2023) as well as under YRF banner for Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt (2022). Working on a large-scale action film gave him firsthand exposure to the demands of high-budget filmmaking - from coordinating massive action sequences to understanding the nuances of production logistics.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Before officially debuting as an actor, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan served as an assistant director under Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023). Working closely with seasoned stars like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim learned the ropes of direction, camera work, and on-set discipline - lessons that are sure to shape his future acting career.

Ishaan Khatter

Before making his acting debut in Beyond the Clouds (2017) and Dhadak (2018), Ishaan Khatter assisted director Abhishek Chaubey on Udta Punjab (2016). The film featured his half-brother Shahid Kapoor, giving Ishaan an inside view of how a complex ensemble drama comes together - a priceless backstage education in storytelling.

Veer Pahariya

Before his upcoming acting debut, Veer Pahariya (grandson of former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde) honed his craft as an assistant director on Varun Dhawan's Bhediya (2022). Working under Amar Kaushik's direction, Veer got a taste of the technical and creative demands of visual effects-heavy storytelling - a skillset that will serve him well in front of the camera.

Ahaan Panday

Long before making headlines for his upcoming YRF debut, Ahaan Panday worked as an assistant director on Rock On 2 (2016). As part of the AD team, he helped coordinate shooting schedules and learned to navigate the fast-paced environment of a musical drama - an experience that built his foundation as a performer.