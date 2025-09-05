From Avneet-Shantanu To Kriti Sanon-Dhanush: Meet Bollywood’s New On-screen Matches

There's a special kind of thrill in cinema when two actors, who have never shared the screen before, come together to create magic. Bollywood has always thrived on its unforgettable pairs some iconic, some unexpected, and some that surprise us with their effortless spark. This season, the buzz is all about fresh pairings that promise to bring new flavors of romance, drama, and chemistry to the big screen. From the youthful charm of Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari in Love in Vietnam to the vibrant energy of Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, the intriguing duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling , and the powerhouse match of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon inTere Ishk Mein these combinations are already piquing audience curiosity. Each of these pairs carries the potential to deliver something unique, making us eager to see how their stories unfold on screen.

Avneet Kaur & Shantanu Maheshwari

One of the most refreshing pairs to watch out for, Avneet and Shantanu come together in Love in Vietnam, a cross-cultural love saga inspired by the bestselling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat. With their youthful charm and effortless chemistry, this duo is set to bring a heart-wrenching yet soulful romance to life on the big screen.

Rohit Saraf & Sanya Malhotra - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Rohit Saraf's boyish charisma meets Sanya Malhotra's versatility in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The pairing feels fresh, quirky, and relatable, and audiences are excited to see how their playful energy translates into a delightful on-screen romance.

Divya Khosla Kumar & Neil Nitin Mukesh - Ek Chatur Naar

Bringing elegance and intensity together, Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh headline Hero Heeroine, a film that explores the glamour and chaos of the entertainment industry. Their pairing promises a mix of emotional depth and star power, making it one to look forward to.

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Wamiqa Gabbi - Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling

The ever-charming Siddhant Chaturvedi teams up with powerhouse performer Wamiqa Gabbi in Dil Ka darwaza Khol Na Darling. Their sizzling new pairing is expected to add fresh spark, style, and chemistry to this interesting project, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Dhanush & Kriti Sanon - Tere Ishk Mein

Two acclaimed performers, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, join forces in Anand L Rai's highly anticipated Tere Ishk Mein. With Dhanush's raw intensity and Kriti's effortless grace, this pairing promises an emotionally charged love story that could leave a lasting mark on audiences.