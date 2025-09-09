From Guru Dutt to Raj Kapoor, Shivdutt Das Art Foundation Showcases Shri Damodar Kamat’s Timeless Frames

Shivdutt Das Art Foundation presents Enduring Legacies: Edition 1- Timeless Frames: Photographic Journey Through Indian Cinema into the fine work of Shri Damodar Kamat, the unsung Marathi boy whose lens shaped the visual history of Indian cinema.

Speaking about bringing Shri Damodar Kamat's timeless frames to public viewing, economist and businessman Shivdutt Das shared, "I have always believed that art and culture are integral to a nation's identity. Shri Damodar Kamat, a proud Marathi son of the soil, has been an unsung hero who made remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and its visual history. Through the Shivdutt Das Art Foundation, it is our privilege to bring his extraordinary work before the world, ensuring that his timeless frames remain a guiding light and a source of inspiration for generations to come."

Speaking about curating the exhibition and bringing it to life Parvez Damania shared, "It has been an honour to understand and enjoy this showcase of Kamat Foto Flash & Damodar Kamat's body of work. His photographs are not just stills; they are living documents that capture the soul of Indian cinema, which I have been always fascinated with.Through this exhibition, we aim to give audiences a chance to revisit an era where every frame told a story and to celebrate some of cinema's greatest moments.

Shri Damodar Kamat did not just click still photographs, he taught India how to see cinema. Over the years, he worked with legendary directors such as Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, and Bimal Roy, among many others, curating a legacy of craft and dignity.

Today, the invaluable archive of over 300,000 negatives is stewarded by the third generation, Neha and Abhishek Kamat, who continue to preserve this legacy through digitisation and collaboration with scholars, filmmakers, and researchers through Kamat Foto Flash.

All the photos are printed on "Felix Schoeller TRUE rag smooth 310", a German paper and one of the best paper for printing photos in the World.

In honour of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, his six day exhibition will be hosted at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai, from 20th to 25th September 2025. NCPA is not only one for the most prestigious address but also the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery is the best place to exhibit photographs in Mumbai. This Gallery is specifically created to Exhibit photographs.

This exhibition is more than a retrospective, it is an act of preserving Mumbai's visual heritage. These images reveal how Indian cinema was financed, assembled, and ultimately imagined. By moving these photographs from the studio file to the museum wall, Timeless Frames: Photographic Journey Through Indian Films offers public access to a crucial piece of cultural history while honouring Shri Damodar Kamat, a proud Marathi artisan whose vision helped shape the nation's collective memory.

The inaugural evening will be graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with a distinguished gathering of civic leaders and members of the cultural and academic fraternity. Icons of Indian cinema such as Rekha Ji, Zeenat Aman, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will also join in commemorating Shri Damodar Kamat's legacy.

On display will be timeless frames from iconic films like Umrao Jaan, Mera Naam Joker, Pyaasa, Sangam, among many others.