From Jhankaar Beats To 3 Idiots: The 7 Bollywood Flicks Are the Perfect Friendship Day Watch List

Bollywood has a movie library so humungous that it boasts of flicks that will relate to any situation in your life whatsoever. And with Friendship Day approaching soon, these seven films take a deep dive into how Bollywood portrayed friendships, moving beyond action and bravado to showcase vulnerability, emotional depth, and genuine support.

Jhankaar Beats

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Jhankaar Beats was way ahead of its time. . Deep and Rishi, two AD professionals juggling work, marriage troubles, and their love for R.D. Burman, form the crux of the story. Through late-night music sessions and honest conversations, the film showed that male friendships can be vulnerable, funny, and genuinely supportive. A cult classic that still resonates with anyone who's survived life's chaos with a best friend.

Dil Chahta Hai

Akash, Sameer, and Sid proved that friends don't need to think alike. They just need to care unconditionally. Despite completely different personalities and views on love, their loyalty never wavers. The film showed that true friendship survives disagreements and differences.

3 Idiots

Rancho, Farhan, and Raju's college bond celebrates how friends inspire each other to chase dreams over mere success. The film's core message: true friends help you become who you're meant to be, not who society expects you to be.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi's friendship evolves beautifully across life phases through two transformative trips. It captures how real friendships adapt and survive career changes, romance, and personal growth while maintaining emotional connection.

Rang De Basanti

DJ, Karan, Sukhi, and Aslam transform from carefree college friends to passionate revolutionaries. Their journey from indifference to activism shows how shared values and friendship can inspire ordinary people to create extraordinary change.

Kai Po Che

Ishaan, Govind, and Omi face the ultimate friendship test through betrayals, ambitions, and societal pressures. The film portrays realistic friendship complexities, all the while emphasizing that true brotherhood involves forgiveness and choosing relationships over personal gains.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Arjun, Kabir, and Imran's bachelor trip becomes a journey of healing old wounds and rediscovering their bond. Through shared adventures and honest conversations, they prove that friendship helps you become better individuals while strengthening collective bonds.

These films prove that true friendship isn't just about good times. It's about showing up, growing together, and choosing each other as family. This Friendship Day, gather your squad and celebrate the bonds that make life worth living.