From Khwab Dekhe To Cham Cham & More: Monali Thakur’s Songs And Voice That Defines Every Mood

Monali Thakur is one of the most melodious and talented singers of Indian cinema, and truly among its biggest musical sensations. Over the years, she has delivered countless chartbusters across genres, songs that have topped charts and found a permanent place on everyone's playlist. A National Award-winning singer, Monali brings unmatched emotional depth and sincerity to every note she sings, making her one of the most cherished voices of Indian music. From soulful love ballads to sassy, peppy tracks and high-energy dance numbers, she has a song for every mood and occasion. Her voice feels like the sound of a first crush-fresh, magical, and unforgettable.

Khwab Dekhe from Race

Monali Thakur lent her stunning, sassy voice to Khwab Dekhe alongside Neeraj Shridhar, composed by Pritam. The track, picturized on Katrina Kaif, became an instant chartbuster, with Monali's voice adding the perfect sass and energy that matched the dazzling moves on screen.

Sawaar Loon from Lootera

Monali Thakur perfectly embodied the essence of a girl in love in Sawaar Loon, capturing the innocence of dressing up and cherishing little moments of affection. Sung alongside Amit Trivedi's composition and Amitabh Bhattacharya's heartfelt lyrics, her voice brought a gentle shyness and sweetness that made the song timeless.

Cham Cham from Baaghi

Monali Thakur brought us one of the most iconic rain dance numbers with Cham Cham. The track is playful, energetic, and captures the sheer joy and fun of dancing in the rain. Monali's vibrant voice gave the song its infectious charm, making it an instant favorite for every playlist.

Aga Bai from Aiyyaa

Monali Thakur brought absolute feminine energy with her strong, on-point vocals in Aga Bai, sung alongside Shalmali Kholgade. The song radiated sensuality and power, with Monali's voice perfectly complementing Rani Mukerji's sizzling and commanding moves on screen.

Zara Zara Touch Me from Race

Monali Thakur brought the perfect voice to the sultry track Zara Zara Touch Me, capturing the vibe of desire and longing with effortless sensuality. Her vocals elevated the chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan on screen.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Monali Thakur perfectly captured the essence of unrequited love that goes beyond all limits with this heartfelt song. She poured her soul into every note, making each lyric deeply felt and relatable. The track, featuring Bhumi Pednekar on screen, became an emotional favorite, with Monali's voice adding raw depth and sincerity to the story of one-sided love.

Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badri Ki Dulhania is an energetic, peppy Holi-themed track filled with colors, dance, and festive vibes. Monali Thakur lent her voice beautifully alongside Neha Kakkar, Dev Negi, and Ikka Singh, complementing Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's infectious on-screen chemistry. Her vocals add a distinct brightness and playfulness to the song.

Khudaya Khair from Billu

In Khudaya Khair, Monali Thakur's voice beautifully captured the innocence and purity of love. Her tender, heartfelt vocals brought every lyric to life, perfectly reflecting the shy, delicate emotions of the characters and making the song deeply relatable and memorable.

Haan Ke Haan from Maharaj

Monali Thakur brought a playful, romantic energy to Haan Ke Haan. Her lively and sweet vocals perfectly captured the joy and flirtatious charm of the song, making it a delightful track that resonates with every listener.

Ek Baar Phir

Ek Baar Phir is one of Monali Thakur's most heartfelt and emotional songs, where she also reflects on her personal journey. Her soulful, gut-wrenching vocals make every lyric deeply moving and unforgettable.