From Nishaanchi To Baaghi 4: September Promises A Power-Packed Lineup Of Releases

After a blockbuster first half of the year with some of the biggest films lighting up, September is now gearing up for another exciting round of highly anticipated releases. The month is packed with variety, action, drama, thrillers, and thought-provoking stories-all set to keep audiences hooked. From Anurag Kashyap's gritty and much-talked-about Nishaanchi to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's impactful The Bengal Files, September promises a cinematic rollercoaster. Adding to the buzz are mass entertainers like Baaghi 4 and several other big titles, ensuring there's something for every movie lover. Here's a list of the titles releasing this September!

The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna headlines the upcoming Telugu film The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. Billed as a unique and refreshing love story unlike anything seen before, the film pairs Rashmika with Dheekshit Shetty in the lead. The film is expected to be released in September.

Dil Madharaasi

Sivakarthikeyan leads the highly anticipated action-packed film Dil Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies. With Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth in key roles, the film promises high-octane entertainment. Backed by Sreekar Prasad's editing and thrilling stunts, Dil Madharaasi releases pan-India on 5th September 2025, eyeing massive box-office success.

Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4, the fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise, features Tiger Shroff in the lead alongside Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, marking her acting debut. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Sonam Bajwa in a key role. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-romance drama releases on September 5.

The Bengal Files

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's much-awaited The Bengal Files, part of his acclaimed "Files Trilogy" after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, brings another hidden chapter of India's history to the forefront. Written and directed by Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, it is set to release on September 5, 2025.

Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi stands among the year's most-awaited action dramas, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film features Aaishvary Thackeray as Babloo, deeply in love with the bold Rinku (Vedika Pinto), until his twin brother Dabloo complicates matters. Monika Panwar plays their mother, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra join the story as intriguing allies. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, the film is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in collaboration with Flip Films, and penned by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. The film hits tehatres on September 19, 2025.