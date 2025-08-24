From NTR And Ram Charan in Naatu Naatu: Here's Looking At The Best Dance Face Offs Of Indian cinema!

Indian cinema has created some of the most epic dance face-offs that are remembered even today. Filled with energy, grace, sync, and magical dance moves, these face-offs not only made everyone groove but also created a rage upon their release. They set benchmarks with their success. So, let's look at some of the best dance face-offs in Indian cinema.

Dola Re Dola

Featuring Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, Dola Re Dola is one of the most iconic dance face-offs Indian cinema has ever witnessed. From the movie Devdas, the song was a sensation. With flawless coordination, unmatched energy, and sheer grace, the two actresses made the number a rage that is still celebrated as one of the greatest dance sensations in Indian cinema. The song was choreographed by Saroj Khan, who also won her first National Film Award for Best Choreography for it.

Pinga

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Pinga was a one-of-a-kind face-off from the film Bajirao Mastani. Bringing traditional Maharashtrian dance to the forefront, the song became a sensation. With perfect sync and elegance, both actresses delivered captivating performances that set trends across the country. The song was choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

Naatu Naatu

Featuring NTR and Ram Charan, Naatu Naatu became a global phenomenon and set new standards of success. From the film RRR, the song showcased an electrifying dance performance by the actors. With its infectious energy, fast-paced choreography, and flawless execution, it went on to make history. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Oscars and was also performed live at the ceremony, a truly historic moment. The choreography was done by Prem Rakshith.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 90s film of the same name remains a fan favorite. While the song itself was catchy, the way both actors delivered their energetic dance moves made it immensely entertaining. With high energy, stylish choreography, and great sync, it is still remembered as one of the best dance face-offs. The choreography was done by Saroj Khan.

Dil To Pagal Hai (Dance of Envy)

Featuring Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, the Dance of Envy sequence from Dil To Pagal Hai remains unforgettable. With powerful energy, seamless coordination, and amazing moves, it is considered one of the finest dance face-offs between two leading ladies. The choreography by Shiamak Davar brought a unique style and finesse that elevated the performance.