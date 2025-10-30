From Po Po To Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s Viral Hook-Steps That Have A Fanbase Of Their Own!

The Mass Maharaja of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, has time and again won hearts, from delivering powerful performances to creating a frenzy on internet with his viral moves. He's now officially turned The Ajay Devgn Style into a dance phenomenon!

Let's look at some of his quirky dance moves that got the nation grooving!

Dhoom Dhaam from Action Jackson

Till today, fans can't get enough of this unique dance step! Watching Ajay Devgn groove to a romantic song, that's like the perfect cherry on top for his fans!

Po Po From Son of Sardaar

Who can forget this viral dance move where Ajay Devgn got Salman Khan to groove, all without moving their bodies in Po Po from Son of Sardaar! Only Ajay Devgn could turn something so quirky into a dance sensation.

Singham Title Track from Singham

Who said you need to move your whole body to be a dancer? Ajay Devgn changed the narrative when he started using just his fingers to create iconic moves like the unforgettable hook-step from Singham's title track. The step quickly became a favourite among kids everywhere!

Paisa Yeh Paisa from Total Dhamaal

Remember the much-loved track Paisa Yeh Paisa from Total Dhamaal? While the actors followed the choreographer's steps, it was Ajay Devgn who amped up the hook-step in his signature style using just his fingers and hand movements, turning it into a truly meme-worthy moment!

Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Son of Sardaar 2

When it comes to Ajay Devgn and his signature finger dance moves, how can one miss his recent viral hook-step Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Son of Sardaar 2? The song had the entire nation going wild, with fans recreating the iconic step and turning it into a full-blown meme fest on social media!

Jhoom Sharaabi from De De Pyaar De 2

Recently, Ajay Devgn dropped another banger with Honey Singh, Jhoom Sharaabi from his upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. While audiences are grooving to this ultimate wedding anthem for uncles, what truly caught everyone's attention was Ajay Devgn inventing yet another iconic hook-step, this time, with a glass in hand. Don't forget to catch the madness unfold on the big screens on 14th November 2025!