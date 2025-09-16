From Raaz: Reboot to Rana Naidu 2 – Kriti Kharbanda Completes 9 Years of Versatile Performances

It's been 9 years since Raaz: Reboot (2016) introduced Kriti Kharbanda to Bollywood. As the actress celebrates this milestone, her journey reflects a rare balance of mainstream entertainers, heartfelt dramas, and bold OTT choices. Here's a look at her standout performances that showcase her growth in the industry:

Raaz: Reboot - Kriti's Hindi debut, a horror thriller, was a daring start and showcased her confidence in taking on challenging roles.

Guest Iin London - A breezy comedy that displayed her natural charm and comic timing.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana - A breakthrough romantic drama where Kriti won hearts with her nuanced performance as Aarti Shukla.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se - Sharing screen space with legends, she held her own with warmth and presence.

Housefull 4 - A blockbuster comedy that placed her in one of Bollywood's most successful commercial franchises.

Pagalpanti - A full-fledged comedy entertainer that kept her in the mainstream spotlight.

Taish - A gritty and intense drama by Bejoy Nambiar that proved Kriti's ability to deliver layered, dramatic performances.

14 Phere - A family entertainer where she balanced romance and social drama with ease.

Rana Naidu 2 - Kriti took a bold leap into OTT with a grey-shaded, layered role in Netflix's blockbuster series. Moving away from her girl-next-door image, she showcased a darker, fiercer side that added a new dimension to her career.

Across these years, Kriti has also dabbled in ensemble films like Veerey Ki Wedding and carved her space in varied genres from romance to comedy to thrillers. With each project, she's shown a willingness to reinvent herself and surprise audiences.

From Raaz: Reboot to Rana Naidu 2, Kriti Kharbanda's 9-year journey is a testament to her versatility, persistence, and courage to break stereotypes. As she marks this special anniversary, fans and critics alike eagerly await what comes next in her evolving filmography.