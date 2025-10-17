From Riteish Deshmukh To Meezaan Jafri: Actors Who Recreated Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Split Entry

When Ajay Devgn makes an entry, audiences watch!

Be it his jaw-dropping split entry in Phool Aur Kaante or his thunderous arrival as Singham, the actor knows exactly how to make a moment unforgettable. Taking inspiration from him, a few actors have re-created his legendary Phool Aur Kaante split and pulled it off like pros!

Let's have a look at the actors who successfully re-created Ajay Devgn's split entry:

Ritiesh Deshmukh

In a fun and quirky way, Riteish Deshmukh recreated Ajay Devgn's iconic split entry while shooting for Baaghi 3. Taking the stakes a notch higher, the Raid 2 actor posed on two tanks! Sharing the moment on social media, Riteish wrote, "Hello @ajaydevgn from the sets of #Baaghi3."

Ayushmann Khurrana

While promoting his film An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana attempted Ajay Devgn's famous Phool Aur Kaante entry. While Ajay Devgn was balanced on two bikes, the Thamma actor recreated the iconic pose on two taxis. Sharing the fun moment on social media, Ayushmann wrote, "OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston."

Meezaan Jafri

Meezaan Jafri wooed audiences with his macho entry in the De De Pyaar De 2 trailer. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, the OG creator of the iconic split entry. Fans have been whistling and eagerly waiting to watch the actor as he brings unexpected twists to the love story of Ashish and Ayesha. The film is set to hit the big screens on 14th November 2025.