From Salman Khan In Judwaa To Aaishvary Thackeray In Nishaanchi: Actors Who Played Double Roles In Films

Over the years, we've seen countless memorable performances in Bollywood, but watching an actor pull off a double role has always been extra special. It's not just about looking alike on screen, it's about slipping into two distinct personalities, often with opposite traits, and making each feel real. From comedy to drama, these roles demand versatility, sharp transitions, and strong conviction. Very few actors manage to strike that balance with finesse, yet when they do, the results are unforgettable. Now, with Aaishvary Thackeray stepping into a challenging double role in his upcoming film Nishaanchi, excitement is running high once again. As we await watching him in theatres, let's take a look at actors who have played double roles in films!

Amitabh Bachchan in Mahaan

In Mahaan (1983), Amitabh Bachchan took on a rare triple role, portraying father and then a double role of twin sons with striking individuality. He balanced the dignified father's presence with the contrasting personalities of the sons, blending drama, action, and charm. His powerful screen command made the complex narrative engaging.

Hema Malini in Seeta Aur Geeta

Hema Malini delivered a career-defining double role in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972). Playing Seeta, the shy and oppressed sister, and Geeta, the bold, street-smart counterpart, she showcased remarkable versatility. Her flawless switch between innocence and firepower made the film iconic.

Salman Khan in Judwaa

Salman Khan in David Dhawan's 1997 comedy Judwaa delivered a standout performance in a double role. As Raja, the cheeky, playful, and Prem, the refined gentleman, Salman created a sharp contrast. His impeccable comic timing, flamboyant energy, and distinct romantic shades made both characters unforgettable.

Shah Rukh Khan in Don: The Chase Begins Again

Shah Rukh Khan stunned audiences with his dual role in Farhan Akhtar's Don (2006). He played Don/Mark Donald, the ruthless and menacing underworld kingpin, and Vijay Pal, a simpleton roped in to impersonate him. His effortless switch between intimidating swagger and naïve innocence made the performance unforgettable.

Aaishvary Thackeray in Nishaanchi

Aaishvary Thackeray, who is marking his debut in Anurag Kashyap's gritty crime drama Nishaanchi, is all set to play a double role in his very first film. He will be portraying twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, and his glimpse in the teaser has already raised excitement, promising an unforgettable performance. The film releases in theatres on September 19.