From Sonu Nigam’s ‘Bijuria’ To Dhvani Bhanushali’s ‘Ishare Tere’: Top Bollywood Tracks You Need On Your Diwali

Lights, food, and loud beats - Diwali is incomplete without a playlist that gets everyone on the dance floor. Whether you're hosting a party, or just vibing with your loved ones, it's time to let Bollywood set the mood. With the festive season just around the corner, here are some of the hottest desi tracks to get your celebrations started in style!

Ghafoor - The B*ds of Bollywood

The unexpected banger of the season! With vocals by Shilpa Rao and Ujwal Gupta, this track has already set reels on fire and, with its quirky beats, is tailor-made for Diwali nights.

Bijuria - Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

The OG 2000s anthem with Sonu Nigam's timeless magic and Asees Kaur's fresh energy. Bijuria 2.0 is nostalgia with a modern twist, a total party starter that makes it impossible not to groove to!

Ishare Tere - Dhvani Bhanushali & Guru Randhawa

Diwali celebrations are incomplete without this addictive track. Dhvani Bhanushali and Guru Randhawa's fun and bouncy vocals make Ishare Tere the ultimate dance-floor anthem for your festive gang.

Tetema - Shreya Ghoshal, Rayvanny & Nora Fatehi

A desi-meets-Afrobeat firecracker! Shreya Ghoshal's smooth vocals blend seamlessly with Rayvanny, while Nora Fatehi turns up the glam with her signature style. This hot track is a must on your festive playlist!

What Jhumka - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

This playful track has now become a cult favorite, thanks to Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi's vibrant chemistry and vocals. The perfect mix of sass, drama and groovy beats makes this an unbeatable number.

Gallan Goodiyaan - Dil Dhadakne Do

Sung by a powerful ensemble of Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh, this track is pure Bollywood joy. A popular track that is tailor made for the entire family to dance to and celebrate with festive vibes all around.