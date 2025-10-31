From Vash to Stree – Here Are The Top 6 Picks For This Halloween!

With screams, chills, and a whole lot of thrill, Halloween is all about fun, friends, and fright-filled nights. And what's a spooky celebration without a movie marathon that keeps everyone on edge? So grab your popcorn, slip into your creepiest costume, and get ready to binge these Halloween-perfect titles across Prime Video, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, and Netflix:

1. Vash - ShemarooMe

This universally loved Gujarati psychological horror has redefined spine-chilling storytelling. When a seemingly perfect family encounters a mysterious stranger, their lives spiral into a dark world of control and fear. With haunting visuals, gripping twists, and powerful performances by Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, and Niilam Panchal, Vash will keep your heart pounding till the very end.

2. The Conjuring - Prime Video

Based on the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, this modern horror classic delivers pure, bone-chilling terror. The film follows a family tormented by a sinister presence in their farmhouse - the tension builds till the final exorcism. Perfect for setting that Halloween mood with genuine scares and an unforgettable atmosphere.

3. Stree - Multiple Platforms

"O Stree, kal aana!" This line alone can send shivers down your spine. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree is a horror-comedy masterpiece that weaves folklore and feminism into a tale of a mysterious spirit haunting men in a small town. Equal parts scary and hilarious - it's a must-watch this spooky season.

4. Bulbbul - Netflix

Produced by Anushka Sharma, Bulbbul is a hauntingly beautiful tale set in colonial Bengal. It follows a child bride who grows into a mysterious woman amid tales of a chudail - a vengeful female spirit. With its rich visuals, poetic storytelling, and feminist undertones, the film blends horror with heartbreak, leaving you with chills and thought-provoking silence.

5. Krishna Cottage - JioCinema

A nostalgic gem from the early 2000s, Krishna Cottage is a supernatural thriller about love that transcends death. Featuring Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar, this eerie tale of obsession, mysterious deaths, and eternal love is perfect for those who enjoy old-school Bollywood chills.

6. Jhamkudi (Gujarati & Hindi) - ShemarooMe

This supernatural horror-comedy blends scares and laughter in perfect balance. Shot inside the 500-year-old Gondal Palace, Jhamkudi follows a vengeful witch who unleashes chaos in a cursed village during Navratri. With its catchy rap-style title track, witty humor, and spine-tingling moments, this one's a spooky-yet-fun rollercoaster for all ages.

So turn off the lights, huddle with your friends, and let the screams, jumps, and laughter take over - it's time for the ultimate Halloween binge!