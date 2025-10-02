Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai And The Urgent Need Of Gandhigiri In Today’s Times

Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai turned 19 in 2025. For all the Munna-Circuit shenanigans, this is the one film India needs today - when hate has overtaken the world and apathy seems to be the driving force.

There are films that entertain you, and there are films that change you - Lage Raho Munna Bhai did both.

Every year, when Gandhi Jayanti comes around, I find myself thinking of that familiar smile of Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai and the gentle, knowing face of Dilip Prabhavalkar's Gandhi. It's strange how a film released nearly two decades ago still feels like the truest interpretation of Gandhi's values, not as sermons from history books, but as something you can live with a smile.

When Rajkumar Hirani made Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. in 2003, he gave Hindi cinema a new kind of hero, flawed, funny, and fiercely humane. Munna was a small-time goon with a large heart, a man who healed without a degree and loved without conditions. His friendship with Circuit (the incomparable Arshad Warsi) became the kind of bond we all secretly wished for, unconditional, loyal, and full of laughter.

But it was Lage Raho Munna Bhai, released in 2006, that made Hirani more than a filmmaker - it made him a messenger. He didn't just create a sequel; he created a movement. Gandhigiri became a word, a trend, almost a belief system. It was suddenly cool to be kind. Strangers began sending flowers to people they were angry with, saying "Get well soon." Talk shows discussed compassion. College festivals had "Gandhigiri" contests. For a brief, beautiful time, goodness went viral.

And that's the beauty of Hirani's storytelling. He didn't present Gandhi as an untouchable moral figure, he made him someone you could relate to, someone you could argue with, learn from, and ultimately carry in your heart. By casting Dilip Prabhavalkar as the Mahatma, Hirani gave us the gentlest Gandhi cinema has ever seen. His calm voice, his soft gaze, his almost invisible smile - they had the power to silence even Munna's rage.

I often go back to that one moment - when Munna lifts his hand to strike, and Gandhi's faint "Munna..." stops him cold. No music, no melodrama. Just silence. That's the power of real strength - not in fury, but in restraint.

In another unforgettable scene, Munna chooses love over revenge. Instead of confronting his enemy, played by the ever-brilliant Boman Irani, he sends him flowers - one bouquet at a time. It wasn't just cinematic irony; it was a lesson in grace. Watching that scene today, you can't help but think - if only the world had a little more of that patience, that humour, that kindness.

That's why Lage Raho Munna Bhai still matters, maybe more than ever in 2025. In an age where hate trends faster than hope and compassion is mistaken for weakness, Hirani's film feels like a quiet rebellion. It's a reminder that being kind is not naïve, that forgiveness is not foolish, and that choosing empathy doesn't make you weak - it makes you brave.

Nineteen years later, Munna's world still feels like one we're all craving - one where you can fight injustice with humour, heal pain with honesty, and make peace with a Jaadu Ki Jhappi.

This Gandhi Jayanti, as the world scrolls past another cycle of outrage, maybe it's time to pause. To look back at that unassuming man in a white dhoti and that lovable goon in an orange shirt, and remember the message they gave us together:

"Bole toh Gandhigiri zindabad!"

Because sometimes, the most radical thing we can do is be kind.