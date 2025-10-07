Jatadhara Marks Sonakshi’s First-ever On-screen Negative Character, Let’s Have Look At Actresses Who Nailed It

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's Jatadhara is starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is gearing up for the big release in cinemas on November 7th, 2025, in Hindi and Telugu. The assets and the song Dhana Pisaachi have clicked with the audiences, but what truly caught attention is Sonakshi stepping into uncharted territory with her Telugu debut Jatadhara, where she plays a dark and menacing antagonist for the very first time in her career. Sonakshi's shift to a negative role has become one of the film's biggest talking points. With her fierce look and powerful aura already making waves in early posters, Jatadhara is being seen as a turning point in her career. As we gear up to watch Sonakshi embrace the villainous side, let's revisit other leading ladies who stunned audiences when they dared to go negative on the big screen.

Vidya Balan

The powerhouse performer, Vidya Balan, is remembered for her spine-chilling portrayal of Avni/Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Last year, she returned to the franchise with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she gave an unforgettable performance in negative shades. With her unmatched intensity, Vidya once again proves why she is considered one of India's finest performers, and her performance was widely appreciated by the audience.

Tabu

In Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun, Tabu delivered a masterclass in playing morally ambiguous characters. Her role as Simi, a woman caught between crime, manipulation, and survival, was both chilling and magnetic. With her poise and unpredictability, Tabu made sure the audience loved to hate her, cementing her as one of Bollywood's boldest actresses.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma, known for her versatility, stunned viewers in Emraan Hashmi starrer Ek Thi Daayan. As the mysterious witch, her nuanced performance carried both fear and intrigue. She managed to balance menace with elegance, making her negative role stand out in the supernatural thriller genre.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shocked everyone in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla, where she played Naina Sethi, a character layered with deceit and manipulation. Matching screen presence with Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee's performance as the clever yet morally grey protagonist showcased her ability to take risks and ace complex characters.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy As Junoon, the Queen of Darkness in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra, stood out with her fierce screen presence, powerful body language, and striking looks. Mouni's portrayal made her one of the most memorable female antagonists in recent times.

Jatadhara features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, light vs darkness, and human will vs cosmic fate. Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film's powerful soundscape is helmed by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu.