Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pratik Gandhi to Karishma Tanna: Actors Who Justified Hansal Mehta’s On-Screen Vision

There are filmmakers who simply create films, and there are filmmakers who weave stories, emotions and drama to serve something extraordinary, with a solid vision. And in today's time, Hansal Mehta has proven to be a filmmaker with a vision. On this note, here's looking at actors who've justified his perspective on-screen.

Manoj Bajpayee: In 2015, Manoj Bajpayee starred in Aligarh, a film that revolved around a sting operation carried out on a professor to determine his sexual orientation. Known for his versatility, Bajpaaye impressed all with his fine acting skills and proved to be the right fit for such a serious concept. The film also had its world premiere at the 20th Busan Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Buckingham Murders saw Kareena Kapoor Khan play a grieving cop and a mother who moves to another town to investigate the disappearance of a missing child. The film made its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival and won hearts for its gripping plot.

Karishma Tanna: Karishma Tanna played Jagruti Pathak in Scoop, a drama series revolving around a shocking murder of a journalist that thrusts a crime reporter into the nexus of police. Karishma, with her fine emotional growth and acting range, pulled off the character with utmost believability and also won the Critics Best Actress in a Web Series award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. She was also honoured with the Best Lead Actress award at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan.

Rajkummar Rao: In 2012, Rajkummar starred in Hansal Mehta Shahid, a thriller drama that revolved around a former militant operative who goes on to become a criminal lawyer. Known for an impeccable acting range, Rajkummar pulled off the role with poise, and served a film that's risen as one of his best work.

Pratik Gandhi: Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story stars Pratik Gandhi in a role that got him overnight fame. From taking the market to dizzying heights and having a catastrophic downfall, Pratik Gandhi brought justice to Hansal Mehta's vision and also served one of the best financial thrillers so far.

Which of these works are your favourite?