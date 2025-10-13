Kriti Sanon To Keerthy Suresh: National Award-Winning Actresses Of Last Decade Who Stunned In Beautiful Sarees

Over the last ten years, several powerhouse performers have taken home the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress, and they did it in stunning style. From Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Keerthy Suresh, these celebrated actresses not only delivered unforgettable performances on screen but also won hearts with their graceful fashion choices while receiving the honour from the President of India. Draped in elegant sarees that blended tradition with personality, they turned the award stage into a true celebration of Indian craft, culture, and confidence. Here is a list of actresses who draped themselves in timeless sarees and stole the spotlight while accepting their National Awards.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt won the National Award for her powerhouse performance as Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, a role that has become iconic in Indian cinema. She looked ethereal in her repurposed ivory organza sari, originally worn at her wedding, featuring hand-dyed tilla embroidery and paired with a half-sleeved blouse. She completed the look with a multi-layered pearl choker and matching studs.

2. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance as a surrogate mother in Mimi, a role that truly showcased her talent. She received the honor in a custom handloom saree featuring delicate pastel horizontal prints, an ivory-hued pallu, and golden embroidered borders. Paired with a white elbow-sleeved blouse, traditional jewelry, pearl-studded juttis, and a gajra-adorned bun, Kriti's look was elegant, refined, and timeless.

3. Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen received the National Award for her heartfelt performance in Thiruchitrambalam, radiating warmth and grace as she accepted the honour. She wore a soothing pastel mint-green silk saree adorned with subtle gold motifs, pairing it with a contrasting deep pink blouse that added a vibrant pop of colour. Keeping her look elegant and fuss-free, she accessorised with a classic pearl necklace, matching studs, and delicate gold bangles. With her natural curls left open and a tiny red bindi adding a traditional touch, Nithya's look was the perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication, effortlessly reflecting her personality.

4. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her unforgettable portrayal of Savitri in the biopic Mahanati. She looked graceful in an elegant beige saree paired with a floral full-sleeved blouse featuring a high neckline. Skipping a necklace, she completed her look with striking gold jhumkas, creating a refined and timeless ensemble for the award ceremony.

5. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her compelling performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She looked stunning in a mocha-toned Banarasi saree with an intricate gold border, paired with a handwoven satin Katan silk blouse. Her look celebrated Indian craftsmanship, complemented by a choker, a custom necklace bearing her daughter Adira's name, and neatly parted open hair.