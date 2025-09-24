Ludo To Vikram Vedha: 7 Rohit Saraf Starrers To Watch Ahead Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Rohit Saraf has carved his space in the hearts of the audience with his boyish charms and his knack to explore himself on-screen. Be it warm love stories, slice-of-life films or dramas, Saraf has added an incredible appeal to his growing personality. As he gears up for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, here's looking at 7 projects that throw light on his acting range.

The Sky is Pink: In this biographical rom-com drama, Rohit Saraf added life and heart to the film as Ishaan 'Giraffe' Choudhary, Priyanka Chopra's on-screen son. As one of the leads, Rohit showcased his confidence in taking on emotionally layered roles.

Mismatched: In 2020, Rohit served a coming-of-age romantic drama and made everyone fall in love with Rishi, releasing the right amount of love hormone among the viewers. He brought new age love to life with a blend of realms of life - and struck a balance that adds more appeal to his outing. And now, the journey continues as he returns with the much-awaited Season 4 of Mismatched.

Ludo: In this black comedy crime drama, Rohit Saraf played Rahul Awasthi, a struggling man from small town who gets bullied by his boss. With a believable emotional range, Rohit balanced intensity and grit and added more to his emotionally charged role.

Vikram Vedha: In this gritty and intense release, Rohit Saraf brought a sense of innocence and vulnerability as Hrithik Roshan's on-screen brother, Shatak. He added a contrasting element to the film, which actually revolved around the world of crime and morality.

Woh Bhi Din The: Last year, Rohit Saraf starred in Woh Bhi Din The, a Sajid Ali directorial. Interestingly, this was Rohit's first film, shot when he was 15. With this slice-of-life film shot around 12 years ago, he took the audience on a heartwarming trip of friendship, love, and misunderstanding. Despite the gap in its release, the film was immensely loved by the audience.

What Will People Say: This coming-of-age drama starred Rohit Saraf in a key role and left audiences pondering long after the credits rolled. Directed by Iram Haq, the film pictured the conflict between a Pakistani parent and a Norwegian teenager, who has no idea of the world their parents' ideologies and lifestyle are from - and Rohit Saraf made everyone notice his range with a strong screen presence.

Star Host: In 2017, Rohit Saraf starred in Star Host, and audiences loved his performance wherein he plays the role of a teen who rents his parents' holiday home to an unexpected solo traveller. As the anthology revolved around sweet, breezy and adolescent whimsy attached to it, Rohit proved to be the perfect fit!

Having depicted his range across genres, Rohit Saraf is coming back on the screens with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release in theatres on 2nd October.