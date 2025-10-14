Mona Singh, Shilpa Shetty, And More: Actresses Who Turned Entrepreneurs & Built Their Own Brands

In Indian cinema, several leading actresses are not only captivating audiences with their acting prowess but also making significant strides in the business world. These talented women have ventured into entrepreneurship, launching successful brands across various industries such as fashion, dining, and beauty. From Shilpa Shetty to Mona Singh, these actresses are proving their mettle beyond the silver screen by establishing thriving businesses.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh, a celebrated actress known for her work on TV and OTT platforms, recently embraced entrepreneurship. In 2025, she opened her restaurant Kona Kona, offering nostalgic Indian flavours in a cosy setting. The eatery quickly gained popularity, showcasing her knack for creating memorable experiences.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, a renowned Bollywood actress, ventured into the culinary world with her restaurant Bastian in 2016. Located in Bandra, it became a social media sensation due to its inviting ambiance and delectable dishes. Bastian has since become one of the most talked-about dining destinations.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif entered the beauty industry with Kay Beauty in 2019. Her brand seamlessly blends glamour with skincare and has garnered a loyal following among influencers and celebrities. Kay Beauty's products have become favourites for those seeking quality beauty solutions.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt launched Ed-a-Mamma, a children's clothing and lifestyle brand focusing on sustainability. The brand offers eco-friendly clothes, books, and toys that celebrate nature and storytelling. It has emerged as a leading name in kids' fashion and lifestyle products.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expanded her horizons by introducing Anomaly, a haircare brand launched globally in 2021 and in India in 2022. Anomaly aims to provide clean and affordable haircare solutions while prioritising sustainability and effectiveness.

These actresses have successfully transitioned from acting to entrepreneurship by launching brands that resonate with consumers. Their ventures reflect their diverse talents and commitment to making an impact beyond the entertainment industry.