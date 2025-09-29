Mrunal Thakur to Triptii Dimri: TOP 5 Actresses Who Are Balancing Strength And Vulnerability On-Screen

Gone are the days when actresses would pick confined roles. Today, they are making daring choices that showcase emotional range, strength, female rage, and the power to not hold themselves back! Here's looking at top 5 actresses who are redefining feminism on-screen and are attaching new meaning to 'heroine'.

Alia Bhatt: In Darlings, Alia Bhatt took on a power-packed role that changed the way everyone saw her. Somewhere in between, she mirrored the lives of several women, displaying the guts to give it back when disrespected. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings saw Alia Bhatt in her full potential, and it received much-deserved appreciation.

Shefali Shah: In Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah took on a serious role of a police officer in a story that revolved around Delhi gang-rape case. As Vartika Chaturvedi, she touched corners of the emotional meter, showcasing burning rage towards the criminals and a sense of deep vulnerability towards the victim. Delhi Crime saw Shefali Shah at her acting best!

Triptii Dimri: Triptii Dimri played the titular role in Bulbbul, a cult fable about a young woman's journey from innocence to strength. In a supernatural plot, Triptii gave her finest performance by weaving chilling rage and tolerance of a female. Till date, Bulbbul stands as one of the most celebrated and remarkable films of Triptii Dimri.

Mrunal Thakur: In the cult-classic, Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur displayed a woman's emotional strength, revolving around a narrative that interweaves love, duty, and identity against the backdrop of political unrest. Hope, inner conflict, unwavering love and vulnerability are some of the extreme emotional elements that Mrunal pulled off and left viewers deeply moved.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor stepped into a challenging role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, pulling off the role of an Indian Air Force Officer and a former helicopter pilot. From clearing the clutter of societal norms to being the best in the field, Janhvi did absolute justice in showcasing the journey of the first woman to fly in a combat zone.

At times when actresses often walk a safe and predictable path on-screen, these performers are going all out with their acting potential, and it's worth taking notes!