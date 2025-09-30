Navratri Astami 2025 - Bollywood Actresses Dazzle In Shades of Pink!

Navratri is a festival of vibrant colors, joyous celebrations, and dazzling outfits! While each day of Navratri is associated with a specific hue, pink, with its myriad shades, remains a timeless favorite for its elegance and festive charm and also marks the colour of this years Ashtami which takes place today on 30th September. From soft blush to electric fuchsia, our beloved Bollywood divas show us how to embrace this gorgeous color in style. Let's take a look at how these actresses donned various shades of pink, perfect for your Navratri inspiration!

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia looks absolutely stunning in a bright pink or Rani colour Shade. The rich fabric drapes beautifully, showcasing a sophisticated elegance. With her hair pulled back and striking earrings, she embodies grace and traditional charm, making this a perfect look for an evening Navratri event.

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi opts for a richer, deeper shade of pink in a traditional outfit adorned with intricate golden embroidery and sequin work. The detailing on her kurta and dupatta adds a lavish touch, while the subtle hair accessory completes her look with a regal yet understated flair, perfect for a grand festive gathering.

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar presents a contemporary take on festive wear with a vibrant magenta crop top and flowing skirt, paired with a stunning embroidered jacket. The jacket features exquisite bird motifs and intricate threadwork in contrasting colors, offering a chic and stylish option for those looking to blend tradition with modern aesthetics during Navratri.

Tanya Maniktala

Tanya Maniktala embraces a playful and traditional look in a bright pink bandhani print ensemble. The simple yet striking pattern, combined with her braided hair adorned with flowers, gives a fresh and youthful vibe. This comfortable yet stylish outfit is perfect for garba nights or casual festive get-togethers.

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher makes a strong fashion statement in a bold, bright pink pantsuit. The unique knotted detail on the blazer adds an avant-garde touch, while her metallic heels complete the sophisticated and edgy look. This ensemble is perfect for those who want to stand out with a modern, powerful, and vibrant style during the festivities.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha showcases an eclectic style in a light baby pink Indian attire. Her simple jhumkas compliment the outfit with it's detailed work.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra radiates glamour in a deep pink lehenga choli. The choli features intricate embellishments and a flattering V-neckline, while the lehenga skirt boasts rich embroidery and a beautiful flare. Her flowing dupatta and elegant styling make this a perfect choice for grand Navratri celebrations and dancing the night away.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia exudes delicate beauty in a lovely baby pink gharara set. The sheer dupatta and gold borders add a touch of sparkle without overpowering the soft hue. Her elegant posture and minimalist accessories highlight the serene charm of this outfit, making it ideal for daytime celebrations or puja ceremonies.