Nishaanchi Release | Anurag Kashyap Films You Must Watch To See Why He’s Indian Cinema’s Most Defining Voice

Few Indian filmmakers have innovated and redefined cinema quite like Anurag Kashyap. His films don't just hold a mirror to society; they often peel back the layers of human desire, morality, and survival. Now, as he gears up for his latest directorial with Amazon MGM Studios' Nishaanchi - a raw and emotionally charged tale of love, longing, and conflict set against an emotional battlefield - it's the perfect moment to revisit some of his most defining works that have shaped contemporary Indian cinema.

1. Gangs of Wasseypur Saga

The magnum opus that cemented Kashyap's place as a master storyteller. Split into two parts, Gangs of Wasseypur is more than a gangster drama - it's a generational epic soaked in revenge, power, and survival. With indelible characters like Sardar Khan, Faizal Khan, and Ramadhir Singh, each embodying greed, vengeance, and ambition in unforgettable ways. With its biting dialogues, pulsating energy, and fearless storytelling, the saga became the benchmark of Indian crime cinema and a cult classic that still dominates conversations.

2. Raman Raghav 2.0

A chilling exploration of obsession and morality - this film is Kashyap at his most provocative. It dives into the twisted psyche of a serial killer and a morally ambiguous cop. The direction keeps you at the edge of discomfort, blurring the lines between good and evil. This film's dark atmosphere and taut screenplay create an unsettling portrayal of extremes of human nature without flinching.

3. Dev D

A bold, unconventional take on the age-old Devdas tale, Dev D reimagines heartbreak, self-destruction, and redemption for a modern world. Each character personifies a flawed yet deeply human side of love and longing, making the narrative raw and relatable. Kashyap's storytelling breaks conventions, infusing realism into timeless themes of desire, despair, and redemption.

4. Manmarziyaan

A complex exploration of love, choice, and emotional chaos, Manmarziyaan showcases Kashyap's ability to balance tenderness with turbulence. The screenplay captures the intricacies of desire and vulnerability with refreshing depth, while the characters are not polished but feel alive, messy, passionate, and real. The film thrives in its authenticity, proving Kashyap's versatility as a filmmaker who can handle emotional drama with the same precision as a crime thriller.

5. Mukkabaaz

Blending sports and social commentary, Mukkabaaz was a powerful underdog story that punches far beyond the boxing ring. With sharp writing and a layered screenplay, the film weaves together systemic injustice, caste politics, and unrelenting dreams, all anchored by Kashyap's unflinching eye for realism. Every character carries weight, grounding the narrative in hard-hitting truth.

From Wasseypur's sprawling revenge saga to Manmarziyaan's tender chaos, Kashyap's strength has always been creating characters and worlds that linger long after the credits roll. With Amazon MGM Studios' Nishaanchi, he promises a new chapter steeped in raw emotions, haunting music, and his trademark intensity. If history is any clue, this one won't just be a film - it will be an experience poised to leave an equally powerful imprint on audiences and critics alike. The movie showcases the gripping tale of two brothers who choose starkly different paths, exploring how their decisions shape their destinies. A rustic heartland story, it plunges audiences into a world that is raw, emotional, and bursting with local flavour. Catch Nishaanchi in theatres on September 19.