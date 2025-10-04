October 2025 Movie Releases: Thamma To Single Salma; Indian Cinema & Hollywood

October is going to be an exciting month for movie fans. Big releases are coming from Indian Cinema and Hollywood. There will be thrilling action, suspenseful mysteries, emotional dramas, and love stories. From Sci Fi, crime thrillers to light-hearted romances, there is something for every audience. Here's a look at all the movies releasing this October in theatres.

TRON: ARES - 10th October

This is the big-scale sci-fi action spectacle fans have been waiting for. Tron: Ares, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, tells the story of Ares (Jared Leto), a highly advanced program sent from the digital world into the real world on a risky mission. Jeff Bridges also returns, reprising his iconic role as Kevin Flynn. This marks humanity's first-ever encounter with an AI being, setting the stage for an epic clash between technology and humans. With breathtaking visuals, high-energy action, and a futuristic story about connection, control, and survival, this film promises an epic ride for all science-fiction lovers

Thamma - 21st October

Thamma is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and follows Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), a historian on his way to uncover the mythological origins of vampirism in Indian folklore. His journey intertwines with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) and Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) leading to a tale of love, mystery, and supernatural suspense. This theatrical release promises a mix of horror, comedy, and emotional storytelling that will keep audiences entertained.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - 21st October

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, produced by Anshul Garg (Desi Movies Factory) is a passionate romantic drama that explores the fine line between love and obsession. Vikramaditya (Harshvardhan Rane) and Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa) find themselves caught in a troubled relationship where intense emotions lead to unexpected twists and heartbreak. With soulful music, high-voltage drama, and compelling performances, this theatrical release promises an engaging cinematic experience for all romance lovers.

Regretting You - 24th October

Regretting You is an emotional drama about a mother, Morgan (Allison Williams), and her teenage daughter, Clara (Mckenna Grace). Their lives are shattered when both Morgan's husband and sister die in a tragic car accident, forcing them to face grief, family secrets, and their own feelings. Produced by Paramount Pictures, this film promises a heartfelt and moving story for all drama lovers and delivers the message: "When life pulls you down, love lifts you up."

Single Salma - 24th October

Single Salma is a romantic drama produced by Star Studios 18 and Elemen3 Entertainment, following a 33-year-old Salma Rizvi (Huma Qureshi), who is ready to settle down in an arranged marriage with Sikandar (Shreyas Talpade). But life has other plans when she finds herself in an unexpected romance with Meet (Sunny Singh) in London. Balancing tradition, modern love, and her own desires, Salma's journey is full of surprises, laughs, and heartfelt moments. This film portrays emotional ups and downs and promises a fun and relatable romantic ride.

Baahubali: The Epic - 31st October

Baahubali: The Epic brings together the grandeur and drama of the two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, into one combined cinematic experience. Following the journey of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, the story is filled with epic battles, larger-than-life heroism, and intense family conflicts that shape the Mahishmati kingdom's destiny. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, produced by Arka Mediaworks and stunning performances by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannah Bhatia, this release promises a timeless spectacle for fans of the first two films.