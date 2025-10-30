Pathaan, Fighter, And Now King: Deepika Padukone’s Dazzling Reign With Power-Packed Action Characters

Deepika Padukone is the biggest actress of Indian cinema, who has dominated the film industry in all aspects. She is one of those actresses who has delivered major box office hits consistently, with her last three films crossing the 1000-crore mark and boasting a 10,000 cr+ reign over box office in her career. She is an actress who brings depth and confidence to each of her characters, leaving a lasting impact. She has delivered several hits across genres, and watching her play different characters has always been a treat. But seeing her in an action avatar is an absolute delight. She has aced several action-packed roles and will be seen in many more thrilling avatars ahead. Here's a look at Deepika in action roles!

Singham Again

Deepika entered Rohit Shetty's cop universe as Lady Singham, perfectly donning the police uniform and performing high-octane action sequences with vehicles and guns. She's now set to headline her standalone cop film in the universe, making it even more thrilling for fans to watch.

Pathaan

In Pathaan, Deepika Padukone impressed audiences with her powerful spy avatar, performing several high-intensity action sequences and daring stunts. She matched the film's adrenaline perfectly, proving her versatility and strength as an action star in every frame.

Fighter

Deepika Padukone, as Indian Air Force officer Minal Rathore in Fighter, performed breathtaking stunts in aircraft and intense aerial combat scenes. She brought strength, precision, and pride to the role, completely.

Bajirao Mastani

Deepika portrayed Mastani in the movie Bajirao Mastani, showcasing her skills in powerful action sequences that included intense sword fights. She impressed action director Sham Kaushal with her remarkable execution of various movements throughout the film's action scenes. In several clips, Deepika is shown skillfully wielding a sword, riding a horse, and using a bow and arrow.

Padmaavat

In Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati bravely performed action scenes, showcasing strength and dignity as she defended her kingdom and people with fierce determination and grace.

King

Deepika Padukone is all set to headline Siddharth Anand's King, an action drama also starring Shah Rukh Khan. She will be seen in a full-on action mode, performing thrilling sequences that have heightened audience expectations.

AA22XA6

Deepika Padukone's next action thriller, tentatively titled AA22XA6, is helmed by acclaimed director Atlee and also stars Allu Arjun. She's set to perform intense action sequences, marking an exciting reunion with Atlee after their blockbuster collaboration Jawan.