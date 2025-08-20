Randeep Hooda To Ali Fazal: 6 Indian Actors Who Have Conquered Global Audiences With International Films

Indian cinema has produced powerhouse performers who haven't just ruled Bollywood but have also made a strong mark on the global stage. From Hollywood blockbusters to acclaimed international projects, these actors have proven their versatility and appeal across borders.

These stars have not only represented India on the global map but have also opened doors for many more Indian talents to shine internationally.

Here's a look at five Indian stars who have won hearts worldwide.

1. Randeep Hooda

Randeep made his Hollywood debut with Extraction (2020) alongside Chris Hemsworth, where his intense performance as Saju earned him global appreciation. He's now gearing up for his next big international outing, Matchbox (2026), directed by Sam Hargrave and starring John Cena - further cementing his place as a global actor to watch out for.

2. Ali Fazal

Ali has steadily built a remarkable international career. He appeared in Furious 7 (2015), played the lead alongside Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul (2017), and impressed audiences with roles in Death on the Nile (2022) and Kandahar (2023). He also stars in the international series Rule Breakers, showcasing his growing presence in world cinema.

3. Irrfan Khan

The late Irrfan Khan remains one of the most iconic Indian actors to shine on the global stage. His international filmography includes some of Hollywood's biggest hits like Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015), Inferno (2016), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), and of course, the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008). His legacy continues to inspire generations of actors worldwide.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

A true global superstar, Priyanka has balanced Bollywood and Hollywood with ease. She's headlined projects like Baywatch (2017), The Matrix Resurrections (2021), and the rom-com Love Again (2023). On television, she gained worldwide recognition with Quantico (2015-2018) and currently stars in the high-octane spy thriller series Citadel (2023). She was seen recently in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika made her international debut with the action-packed xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017) opposite Vin Diesel, making her one of the few Bollywood actresses to headline a major Hollywood franchise film. With her global presence growing, Deepika continues to bridge the worlds of Indian and international cinema.

6. Tabu

Acclaimed for her nuanced performances, Tabu has appeared in celebrated international films such as The Namesake and Life of Pi. She is also part of the HBO Max series Dune: Prophecy, expanding her international footprint and proving her versatility as a global actor.