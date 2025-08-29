Randeep Hooda To Saiyami Kher: On National Sports Day, A Look At Celebs Who Embrace Sports Beyond The Screen

On National Sports Day, Bollywood stars like Randeep Hooda and Deepika Padukone showcase their commitment to sports. From cricket to badminton, these celebrities inspire fans to lead active lifestyles.

Every year on August 29, India commemorates National Sports Day in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Bollywood's connection to sports extends beyond films like "Chak De! India" and "83." Many actors passionately engage in various athletic activities off-screen. On this special day, we highlight some stars who integrate sports into their daily lives.

Randeep Hooda is renowned for his intense performances and has a deep passion for equestrian sports. He excels in polo and show jumping, having won national-level medals. Randeep's love for horses keeps him grounded and disciplined, making equestrian sports a significant part of his adventurous lifestyle.

Saiyami Kher showcases her multi-sport talent through cricket, sprinting, cycling, and swimming. She played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and reached the national selection team. Saiyami also completed the Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice in one year, proving that athletics can complement an acting career.

Ranbir Kapoor's love for football is well-known. Off-camera, he enjoys playing matches with friends and participating in celebrity sports events. Football serves as both his fitness routine and stress reliever. Ranbir co-owns the All Stars Football Club (ASFC), which plays charity matches.

Deepika Padukone's connection to badminton is deeply rooted in her family background. Her father, Prakash Padukone, is a legendary badminton player. Deepika trained extensively in badminton before entering Bollywood and credits the sport for instilling discipline and focus in her life.

Ranveer Singh's first love was basketball before acting took centre stage. His passion led him to become the NBA brand ambassador in India, inspiring fans to embrace basketball as a sport.

John Abraham is known for his muscular physique and commitment to fitness. Basketball holds a special place in his life as it combines fun with fitness. John supports sports initiatives and encourages young Indians to adopt athletic activities as part of their lifestyle.

Tanya Maniktala balances her rising career with her love for badminton. The sport provides her with fitness and recreation amidst busy shooting schedules. Tanya's dedication inspires young fans to maintain a balance between passion, career, and health.

Rahul Bose stands out as one of India's prominent rugby figures. A former national-level player, he represented India internationally and continues promoting rugby through various initiatives. Rahul believes rugby instills teamwork and resilience—values reflected in his career.

Taapsee Pannu stays fit by playing squash regularly. Her dedication to the sport mirrors the commitment she brings to her roles on screen.

The intersection of Bollywood and sports highlights how these stars incorporate athletic pursuits into their lives beyond their film careers. Their passion for sports not only enhances their personal well-being but also inspires fans across India to embrace an active lifestyle.