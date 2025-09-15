Rashmika Mandanna, NTR, Prabhas, And More: How India’s Biggest Pan-India Names Are Dominating The Cinemas

Indian cinema has been witnessing some of the biggest pan-India blockbusters ruling the box office in recent years. These films have been led by the biggest stars of India, who have etched their names as pan-India sensations. They are not just winning hearts in a certain region or territory but are ruling cinemas, films, and the hearts of audiences nationwide. They are now recognized as pan-India sensations, all thanks to their appealing acting, incredible screen presence, hard work, and the films they have starred in. They have amassed a massive fan following not just in the South but across the nation and beyond. From Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhas, and more, here are India's biggest pan-India sensations dominating cinemas and everyone's hearts.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who began her career just a few years ago in the Kannada film industry, has, within a short span, worked across different regions from Tamil and Telugu films to Hindi cinema, and delivered blockbusters like Dear Comrade, Animal, the Pushpa franchise, Chhaava, and more. She has an exciting upcoming slate of pan-India films across multiple industries, including Animal Park, Pushpa 3, Thama, and others, making her one of the biggest pan-India actresses today. Quite literally Pan India's biggest heroine.

Prabhas

Prabhas is one of the earliest and most undisputed Pan India superstar. He began his pan-India journey with the Baahubali franchise and then went on to deliver other blockbusters like Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, which became one of the biggest box office hits. He also has an exciting upcoming slate of films, including the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, The RajaSaab, Spirit, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, and more.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, who started by dominating the Telugu industry, is now one of the biggest pan-India stars with one of the most successful franchises, Pushpa, to his credit. He is all set to continue his reign with Pushpa 3: The Rampage and his upcoming big-ticket project AA22XA6 alongside Deepika Padukone.

NTR

NTR is one of the most loved pan-India stars, having delivered blockbusters like RRR, Devara, and War 2. Up next, he is set to headline NTRXNEEL, directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, which is slated to release on June 25, 2026, and is anticipated to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of next year. He is also reportedly teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama, where he is expected to portray the revered deity Lord Karthikeya.

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty took Pan-India cinema by storm and became a nationwide sensation with his pathbreaking film Kantara. His powerful performance won the love of audiences across the country. Building on that success, he is now gearing up for a string of highly anticipated pan-India projects, including Kantara: Chapter 2. He will also be seen in the mythological epic Jai Hanuman and the grand historical drama The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Yash

Yash rose to nationwide fame and became a pan-India favorite with the phenomenal success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. The superstar is now gearing up for massive upcoming releases, including Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will be seen in the powerful role of Ravana. He also has another highly anticipated project titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, further cementing his status as one of the most exciting pan-India stars.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara starred in 2023's biggest pan-India blockbuster Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and quickly became one of the most loved pan-India actresses. She now has an exciting lineup of films ahead, including Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and several other highly anticipated projects.