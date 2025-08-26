Rohit Saraf-Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan-Sreeleela: TOP 6 Fresh Pairs to Watch Out For

New-age actors have taken over the screens with fresh pairs moulding the future of Bollywood. Combining Gen-Z appeal with old-school Bollywood charm, these exciting team-ups are rewriting the playbook of Indian entertainment.

Rohit Saraf - Sanya Malhotra: Rohit and Sanya are coming on-screen for the first time in the upcoming lighthearted rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's motion poster, giving a heartwarming peek into Rohit and Sanya's bubbly rapport. Considering that both actors carry strong individual energies on-screen, it would be a treat to watch their energies collide.

Agastya Nanda - Simar Bhatia: Agastya and Simar have joined forces for Ikkis, a film inspired by a real-life story about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set against the background of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Battle of Basantar, and promises to showcase both talents in intriguing avatars.

Vedang Raina - Sharvari Wagh: Vedang has teamed up with Munjya fame Sharvari for their upcoming film, a period love story. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the yet-to-be-titled project is poised to give a different take on romance and promises to showcase Vedang and Sharvari in exciting outings.

Sahher Bambba - Lakshya: Sahher Bambba and Lakshya are one of the most exciting pairs, who are coming up together in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix release. While the actress brings a sense of feminine softness to the fore, she is joined by Lakshya, who dives into dramatic action with filmy drama.

Ibrahim Ali Khan - Sreeleela: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela are anticipated to come together in Diler. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is a sports drama, and it has already ignited anticipation among audiences to see the fresh on-screen pair.

Janhvi Kapoor - Sidharth Malhotra: Audiences are excited to see Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, a cross-cultural romance. The film's trailer and songs have attracted the audience's attention for all the right reasons, paving the way for the film's big release!

Which of the new on-screen duos are you excited to watch?