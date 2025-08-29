Get Updates
Sports Day Special: From Sultan to Chak De, Bollywood’s Most Iconic Sports Dramas

By
Sports Day Special Bollywood s Most Iconic Sports Dramas

Sports and cinema have always had an emotional connect, but it takes a powerful star performance to make audiences truly invest in an athlete's journey. Over the years, some of Bollywood's biggest names have stepped into the shoes of sportspersons, real and fictional and brought sports dramas into the mainstream. Here are five stars who left an indelible mark on the genre.

1) Salman Khan - Sultan (2016)

 Salman Khan's Sultan was a game-changer for sports films in India. Playing wrestler Sultan Ali Khan, Salman not only underwent a physical transformation but also captured the emotional highs and lows of an athlete's journey. The film's blockbuster success proved that sports dramas could command mass appeal.

2) Farhan Akhtar - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

  Farhan Akhtar stunned audiences with his intense portrayal of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. His rigorous training, lean athletic build, and emotional depth brought the 'Flying Sikh's' story to life, making the film both a critical and commercial triumph.

3) Shah Rukh Khan - Chak De! India (2007)

  Shah Rukh Khan redefined himself with the role of hockey coach Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey player turned coach of India's women's hockey team. With grit, passion, and subtle intensity, SRK made Chak De! India, an inspiring classic that still resonates.

4) Aamir Khan - Lagaan (2001)

  Aamir Khan's Lagaan blended history, sports, and cinema like never before. His role as Bhuvan, who rallies a village against the British through cricket, turned a colonial struggle into a thrilling sports drama that even earned an Oscar nomination.

5) Priyanka Chopra - Mary Kom (2014)

  Priyanka Chopra stepped into the boxing ring to embody Olympic champion Mary Kom. Her powerful performance highlighted the struggles and triumphs of one of India's greatest athletes, inspiring millions while winning box office glory.

national sports day
X